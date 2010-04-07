Safe Leverage Platinum

  • Утилиты
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Версия: 1.3
  • Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.


👑 SAFE LEVERAGE PLATINUM

The Flagship Generation of Professional Risk Management

Version 1.2
Updated: June 2026
Activations: 10

💎 The Evolution Beyond Safe Leverage Pro

Safe Leverage Platinum is not a simple software update.

It is the flagship generation of the Safe Leverage family—redesigned from the ground up with a new architecture, smarter risk controls, and professional portfolio management capabilities.

While Safe Leverage Pro focused on reliable 1:1 leverage management, Platinum transforms the entire trading experience into a complete risk management ecosystem for serious traders.

This is not merely a better version.

It is a new class of trading technology.

🚀 Why Upgrade to Platinum?

Safe Leverage Platinum introduces a completely new level of flexibility, automation, and portfolio protection.

Whether you trade manually, operate multiple Expert Advisors, or manage large accounts, Platinum provides tools that were never available in previous editions.

💎 Platinum Exclusive Features

🛡 Independent Buy & Sell Magic Number Architecture

Buy and Sell positions are managed independently using dedicated Magic Numbers.

This architecture allows cleaner portfolio management and safer operation when multiple strategies run simultaneously.

⚙️ Professional Multi-EA Compatibility

Run multiple Expert Advisors inside the same trading account without conflicts.

Each EA can manage only its own positions while remaining fully isolated from others.

💰 Intelligent Profit Protection

Profit Protection is now fully customizable.

Choose whether to manage:

✔ Only This EA

or

✔ Entire Trading Account

Ideal for traders who combine automated strategies with manual trading.

🎯 Advanced SL / TP Management

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Lock Profit

Trailing Stop

can now operate independently with selectable management modes:

✔ Only This EA

✔ Entire Account

Providing maximum flexibility for every trading style.

📊 Dedicated EA Performance Dashboard

A completely redesigned monitoring system displaying:

• EA Profit (This EA Only)

• Current Open Lots

• Remaining Capacity

• Buy / Sell Positions

• Leverage Status

• Trading Capacity

All information is presented in real time with a clean professional interface.

⚡ Optimized VPS Performance

Built for continuous 24/7 execution.

Ultra-lightweight architecture minimizes CPU and memory usage while maintaining high execution speed and stability.

🏆 5 Professional Trading Engines

⚖ 1:1 Leverage Control Engine

Maintain healthy leverage ratios and prevent excessive exposure.

💰 Intelligent Profit Protection Engine

Automatically secure profits according to your predefined objectives.

🛡 Advanced SL / TP Engine

Flexible Stop Loss, Take Profit and Hidden Protection modes.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop Engine

Precision trailing algorithm that protects profits while allowing positions to grow.

🖥 Professional Trading Dashboard

Real-time monitoring system designed for fast decision making.

💼 Designed For Professional Traders

Safe Leverage Platinum is designed for traders who demand:

✔ Maximum Capital Protection

✔ Professional Risk Management

✔ Multi-EA Portfolio Trading

✔ VPS Stability

✔ Flexible Money Management

✔ Institutional-Level Trading Workflow

Whether you manage a single strategy or an entire portfolio, Platinum adapts to your trading style.

⭐ Why Choose Platinum Instead of Pro?

Safe Leverage Pro established the foundation.

Safe Leverage Platinum elevates it to a completely different level.

It delivers:

✔ More flexibility

✔ More automation

✔ More control

✔ More compatibility

✔ Better portfolio isolation

✔ Enhanced monitoring

✔ Cleaner user experience

✔ Professional-grade architecture

This is the premium edition built for traders who expect more than ordinary money management.

🔷 Safe Leverage Family

🥈 Safe Leverage Pro

Professional 1:1 Leverage Management

🥇 Safe Leverage Platinum

Complete Professional Risk Management Platform

⚠ Disclaimer

Safe Leverage Platinum is a professional trading management and risk management platform.

Trading performance depends on market conditions, user settings, and trading decisions.

The software is designed to assist traders in managing risk more efficiently but does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test new configurations on a Demo account before trading with real funds.


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Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Утилиты
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
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4.33 (15)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Утилиты
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Утилиты
Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Утилиты
Продукт экономит время, которое вы тратите на открытие/закрытие сделок, установку отложенных ордеров и изменение многочисленных уровней стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (TP/SL) в пипсах или по значению цены. Если вам нужно быстро установить несколько отложенных ордеров (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) на определенном расстоянии друг от друга, этот скрипт избавит вас от рутинных действий! Перетащите скрипт на график. Он будет работать только с ордерами, установленными на данном символе. Параметры скрипта: Close O
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Утилиты
Эта гибко настраиваемая панель для торговли вручную также позволяет автоматизировать некоторые торговые действия, такие как оповещения, открытие, закрытие и частичное закрытие сделок, доливки, установка отложенных ордеров, настройки стоп-лосса, тейк-профита и многое другое. Предусмотрены интерактивные элементы управления на графике, такие как поля для галочек и кнопки. Советник включает функции управления капиталом, новостных событий, скрытый стоп-лосс, тейк-профит и отложенные ордера, трейлинг-
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
Программа Binary Options Copier Remote позволяет копировать сделки по бинарным опционам между разными счетами MetaTrader 4, установленных на разных компьютерах. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Провайдер может выдать до 10 бесплатных лицензий на получение сигналов. Это означает, что 10 пользователей могут копировать сигналы провайдера, используя бесплатный продукт Binary Options Receiver Free . Начиная с
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Утилиты
Панель проста в использовании и является отличным помощником в управлении вашими позициями и ордерами. Также можно изменять значение риска, введя его прямо на панели. Одно нажатие кнопки, и операция совершена! Возможные операции: ПОКУПКА/ПРОДАЖА Безубыток Сплит Закрытие всех позиций Хеджинг Закрытие только позиций на ПОКУПКУ Закрытие только позиций на ПРОДАЖУ Закрытие ВСЕХ отложенных ордеров Разворот всех позиций Посмотрите видео и убедитесь, насколько панель проста в применении. Входные парам
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Утилиты
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel – продвинутая торговая панель для установки отложенных ордеров. Позволяет устанавливать одновременно два разнонаправленных отложенных ордера. Оба ордера сопровождаются стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом. Сработавший отложенный ордер становится рыночным, несработавший удаляется (один ордер отменяет другой). Панель рассчитывает размер лота в соответствии с параметром Risk (%). Трейдеру необходимо указать параметры Buy Stop Price, Sell Stop Price, Stop Loss и Take Profit. Затем о
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
Утилиты
Индикатор позволяет сменить таймфрейм и инструменты сразу на нескольких графиках. Если у вас одновременно запущено много графиков (10-20 и более) в одном терминале, смена таймфрейма и установка нужных инструментов становятся трудоемкой задачей. Если вам нужно запустить на графике много индикаторов с настройками, отличающимися от установленных по умолчанию, в конце концов вы можете бросить это дело из-за его утомительности, и в итоге индикаторы окажутся не на всех нужных вам графиках. То же самое
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
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Price Action Dashboard - это инновационная утилита для помощи трейдерам в контролировании большого числа финансовых инструментов. Эта утилита предназначена автоматически предлагать сигналы и ценовые условия. Dashboard анализирует все основные таймфреймы, предлагая условия ценовых действий с помощью графических элементов. Dashboard может подсказать вам силу тренда, определяющего направление движения, это незаменимый инструмент для тех, кто хочет самостоятельно открывать позиции, используя индикат
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
OneClick Analysis
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Инструмент анализа в один клик — это       создание объекта с помощью сочетания клавиш       и копировальный инструмент для MetaTrader. Это позволяет легко использовать инструменты анализа в MetaTrader одним щелчком мыши. С помощью нашего инструмента вы можете быстро рисовать уровни поддержки и сопротивления, уровни Фибоначчи, фигуры, каналы, линии тренда и все другие объекты на графике. Просто нажмите кнопку, переместите мышь, и инструмент One Click Analysis сделает все остальное за вас. Это мо
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