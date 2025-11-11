SmartChoise Battery

5
SmartChoise Battery EA

A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31 2025

The user manual is available via the link on my profile page

This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior.

It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution.

The Battery EA includes the full range of SmartChoise’s safety layers, risk controls, and recovery mechanisms, ensuring disciplined trade management under all market conditions.

It remains compatible with the same protection logic, such as Hard Stops, Daily and Weekly Limits, Equity Controls, and Safe Mode, to maintain account safety and stability over time.

 Unlike the newer versions, this branch will stay fixed and maintenance-free, making it a dependable choice for traders who want consistent performance without changes to internal logic or settings behavior.

In short, SmartChoise Battery EA offers the reliability of the original SmartChoise engine, the safety of advanced protection systems, and the simplicity of a proven structure, ideal for those who value trust, control, and consistency in their automated trading.
Reviews 1
Cyril Gross
203
Cyril Gross 2025.11.24 18:42 
 

I use Smart Battery, which is derived from SmartChoice.

So far, I'm very satisfied.

Thanks, Gabriel!

Version 8.2 is the best for me if you want efficiency.

And Gabriel always tries to answer our questions, is very present, and makes this EA accessible.

I was the first to use Smart Battery, but it's definitely version 8.2 that's available. I hope others will follow.

More from author
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.15 (71)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
SmartBid
Gabriel Costin Floricel
3.82 (11)
Experts
SmartBid – Neural Network-Based Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) on M10 Timeframe Price reduced for 24 hours An advanced trading system that leverages a neural network to optimize trade entries and exits based on market conditions. It is designed to provide intelligent trade management, risk-adjusted position sizing, and an integrated recovery strategy to manage overall drawdowns. With customizable risk levels, spread filters, stop loss settings, and trading hours, this EA is suitable for trad
SmartChoise MT4
Gabriel Costin Floricel
5 (1)
Experts
SmartChoise MT4 EA – Neural Network –Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe Because many asked me for a MT4 version price is reduced for the next 24 hours User Manual: Available via the link in my profile page. For now, it matches the MT5 version — some options were removed in the MT4 version, but all current settings are explained there. A dedicated MT4 manual will be released in the future. SmartChoise MT4 is designed for long-term, controlled growth, powered by a neural ne
SmartLimits
Gabriel Costin Floricel
Utilities
SmartLimits - Visual Pending Order Manager SmartLimits is a professional trading utility that allows you to manage pending orders directly on the chart with full visual control. It lets you create, adjust, and confirm Buy or Sell Limit and Stop orders through an intuitive on-chart panel, without opening any MetaTrader order windows. This tool is designed for traders who prefer a fast and organized way to handle orders visually, minimizing repetitive actions and reducing potential input errors. M
FREE
Reply to review