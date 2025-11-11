SmartChoise Battery EA



A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31 2025



The user manual is available via the link on my profile page



This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior.



It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution.



The Battery EA includes the full range of SmartChoise’s safety layers, risk controls, and recovery mechanisms, ensuring disciplined trade management under all market conditions.



It remains compatible with the same protection logic, such as Hard Stops, Daily and Weekly Limits, Equity Controls, and Safe Mode, to maintain account safety and stability over time.



Unlike the newer versions, this branch will stay fixed and maintenance-free, making it a dependable choice for traders who want consistent performance without changes to internal logic or settings behavior.



In short, SmartChoise Battery EA offers the reliability of the original SmartChoise engine, the safety of advanced protection systems, and the simplicity of a proven structure, ideal for those who value trust, control, and consistency in their automated trading.

