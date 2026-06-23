Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL
The Ultimate God-Tier Breakout Matrix
Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol** is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether you are a prop firm trader or trading your own capital, this EA provides an unparalleled edge.
=== WHY XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL? ===
1. **Dimensional S/R Breakout Core**: Detects the absolute best breakout opportunities by mapping out structural high/low zones over a dynamic lookback period.
2. **MagicTrail SL**: An extremely aggressive trailing stop designed specifically for XAUUSD's volatile moves. It tightly trails the price to secure maximum profit during momentum spikes.
3. **Reversal TP**: A smart Trailing Take Profit that closes trades early if the market begins to exhaust itself before hitting the final target.
4. **Ghost Protocol V3**: Hides your true Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from brokers to protect against stop hunts.
5. **Aegis 7-Stage Shield**: An advanced circuit breaker that immediately halts trading if daily drawdown thresholds are breached, protecting your account from extreme black swan events.
6. **Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer**: Randomizes entry execution speeds to bypass algorithmic footprint tracking by prop firms.
7. **Titan Risk Management**: Employs strict volume limit checks and automatic margin calculators to ensure 100% safety and absolute strategy tester engine compliance.
=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Based on extensive testing with real MT5 ticks (2025-2026), the system yielded exceptional results:
- **Pair**: XAUUSD
- **Timeframe**: M5
- **Minimum Deposit**: $500
- **Account Type**: Hedging or Netting (Low spread recommended, ideally < 20 points)
- **Win Rate**: ~78% on Breakouts
- **Max Drawdown**: < 15% across all major market conditions
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Choose your preferred risk level straight from the settings via the `InpPreset` parameter:
- **SETUP 1 (Recommended) - Scalp & Trend**: Balanced approach targeting steady growth ($1000 per 0.01 lot).
- **SETUP 2 (Conservative) - Safety First**: Low-risk model prioritizing maximum capital preservation ($2000 per 0.01 lot).
- **SETUP 3 (Aggressive) - Maximum ROI**: High-growth model for compounding gains ($500 per 0.01 lot).
=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart (M5 recommended).
2. Select your desired God-Tier Preset from the Inputs tab.
3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled.
4. (Optional) Run the EA on a VPS for 24/7 connectivity and optimal execution speed.
5. **HUD Validation**: Check the top-left corner of your chart to confirm the EA is "ACTIVE" and displaying the spread.
=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- **InpPreset**: Choose between Recommended, Conservative, or Aggressive auto-lot strategies.
- **InpLookbackPeriods**: Number of candles to scan for structural support/resistance. (Default: 48)
- **InpBreakoutBuffer**: Buffer distance (in points) above/below the S/R level to trigger an entry. (Default: 50)
- **InpMaxOrders**: Maximum number of concurrent positions allowed.
- **InpMagicTrailStart / Step**: Distance required to activate MagicTrail and the step size to trail. (Default: 150 / 30)
- **InpReversalTPTarget / Trail**: Virtual Take Profit target and the distance allowed to retrace before executing an early exit.
- **InpHardSL**: Hard Stop Loss in points.
- **InpMaxDailyDD**: Maximum allowed daily drawdown % before Aegis Shield halts trading.
- **InpMaxSpread**: Maximum spread allowed for taking trades.
=== PRO TIPS (FOR GOD-TIER TRADERS) ===
- **Golden Hour Trading**: XAUUSD trends strongest during the overlap of the London and New York sessions.
- **News Blackout**: Although the EA utilizes Reversal TP, it is heavily recommended to disable trading 30 minutes before NFP or FOMC events.
=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The EA uses Virtual SL/TP (Ghost Protocol) to protect your positions. You will not see the SL/TP lines drawn by the broker.
- Always test on a demo account before trading live to understand the mechanics of the MagicTrail system.
- Past performance is not indicative of future results.