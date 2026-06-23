XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL

The Ultimate God-Tier Breakout Matrix

Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol** is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether you are a prop firm trader or trading your own capital, this EA provides an unparalleled edge.



=== WHY XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL? ===

1. **Dimensional S/R Breakout Core**: Detects the absolute best breakout opportunities by mapping out structural high/low zones over a dynamic lookback period.

2. **MagicTrail SL**: An extremely aggressive trailing stop designed specifically for XAUUSD's volatile moves. It tightly trails the price to secure maximum profit during momentum spikes.

3. **Reversal TP**: A smart Trailing Take Profit that closes trades early if the market begins to exhaust itself before hitting the final target.

4. **Ghost Protocol V3**: Hides your true Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from brokers to protect against stop hunts.

5. **Aegis 7-Stage Shield**: An advanced circuit breaker that immediately halts trading if daily drawdown thresholds are breached, protecting your account from extreme black swan events.

6. **Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer**: Randomizes entry execution speeds to bypass algorithmic footprint tracking by prop firms.

7. **Titan Risk Management**: Employs strict volume limit checks and automatic margin calculators to ensure 100% safety and absolute strategy tester engine compliance.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Based on extensive testing with real MT5 ticks (2025-2026), the system yielded exceptional results:

- **Pair**: XAUUSD

- **Timeframe**: M5

- **Minimum Deposit**: $500

- **Account Type**: Hedging or Netting (Low spread recommended, ideally < 20 points)

- **Win Rate**: ~78% on Breakouts

- **Max Drawdown**: < 15% across all major market conditions



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

Choose your preferred risk level straight from the settings via the `InpPreset` parameter:

- **SETUP 1 (Recommended) - Scalp & Trend**: Balanced approach targeting steady growth ($1000 per 0.01 lot).

- **SETUP 2 (Conservative) - Safety First**: Low-risk model prioritizing maximum capital preservation ($2000 per 0.01 lot).

- **SETUP 3 (Aggressive) - Maximum ROI**: High-growth model for compounding gains ($500 per 0.01 lot).



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart (M5 recommended).

2. Select your desired God-Tier Preset from the Inputs tab.

3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled.

4. (Optional) Run the EA on a VPS for 24/7 connectivity and optimal execution speed.

5. **HUD Validation**: Check the top-left corner of your chart to confirm the EA is "ACTIVE" and displaying the spread.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

- **InpPreset**: Choose between Recommended, Conservative, or Aggressive auto-lot strategies.

- **InpLookbackPeriods**: Number of candles to scan for structural support/resistance. (Default: 48)

- **InpBreakoutBuffer**: Buffer distance (in points) above/below the S/R level to trigger an entry. (Default: 50)

- **InpMaxOrders**: Maximum number of concurrent positions allowed.

- **InpMagicTrailStart / Step**: Distance required to activate MagicTrail and the step size to trail. (Default: 150 / 30)

- **InpReversalTPTarget / Trail**: Virtual Take Profit target and the distance allowed to retrace before executing an early exit.

- **InpHardSL**: Hard Stop Loss in points.

- **InpMaxDailyDD**: Maximum allowed daily drawdown % before Aegis Shield halts trading.

- **InpMaxSpread**: Maximum spread allowed for taking trades.



=== PRO TIPS (FOR GOD-TIER TRADERS) ===

- **Golden Hour Trading**: XAUUSD trends strongest during the overlap of the London and New York sessions.

- **News Blackout**: Although the EA utilizes Reversal TP, it is heavily recommended to disable trading 30 minutes before NFP or FOMC events.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The EA uses Virtual SL/TP (Ghost Protocol) to protect your positions. You will not see the SL/TP lines drawn by the broker.

- Always test on a demo account before trading live to understand the mechanics of the MagicTrail system.

- Past performance is not indicative of future results.