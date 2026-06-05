Gold Orb Pro System

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM - Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy

Headline: Stop Guessing. Start Trading Volatility.

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ORBPROSYSTEM


The Strategy The ORB PRO SYSTEM is based on one of the most reliable institutional strategies ever created: the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) . Instead of betting on random movements, this EA waits for the specific time windows where smart money enters the market (London, New York & Asia Opens). It identifies the initial price range, waits for a confirmed breakout, and executes trades exactly when momentum explodes.

Why it works? It doesn't fight the trend; it rides the initial burst of daily volatility. If the market moves, ORB PRO catches it.

- Auto-Lot Calculation: Simply set your risk (e.g., 0.5% or 1%), and the EA calculates the lot size based on the Stop Loss.
- Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined SL. No floating losses.
- Break-Even & Partial Close: Automatically secures 50% of profits at 1:1 Risk/Reward and moves SL to Break-Even to protect your capital.
Key Features:

- Dual Session Support: Trade the London Open, New York Open or Asian
- Smart Trend Filter: Checks H1/H4 structure to avoid trading against the major trend.
- News Filter: Built-in protection to pause trading during High Impact News (NFP, CPI, FOMC).
- Advanced Trailing Stop: Options for Fixed Pips or "Candle High/Low" trailing to ride the trend as long as possible.
- Retest Logic: Can wait for a price retest before entering to improve precision (optional).
Broker Compatibility: Fully tested and verified on low-spread ECN brokers including FP Trading, IC Markets, IC Trading, Vantage.

Recommended: XAUUSD (Gold) M15

Minimum Deposit: 500$


Get the consistency you’ve been looking for. Download ORB PRO today.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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