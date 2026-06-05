Gold Orb Pro System
- Experts
-
Corrado Argentino🔹 Professional Description for MQL5 (English Version)
Professional trader with over 4 years of experience in financial markets, specialized in Forex trading, automated systems, and copy trading.
- Version: 3.50
- Updated: 5 June 2026
- Activations: 10
GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM - Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy
Headline: Stop Guessing. Start Trading Volatility.
PUBLIC CHANNEL: https://www.mql5.com/it/channels/orbprosystem
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ORBPROSYSTEM
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2379667?source=Site+Profile+Seller
The Strategy The ORB PRO SYSTEM is based on one of the most reliable institutional strategies ever created: the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) . Instead of betting on random movements, this EA waits for the specific time windows where smart money enters the market (London, New York & Asia Opens). It identifies the initial price range, waits for a confirmed breakout, and executes trades exactly when momentum explodes.
Why it works? It doesn't fight the trend; it rides the initial burst of daily volatility. If the market moves, ORB PRO catches it.
- Auto-Lot Calculation: Simply set your risk (e.g., 0.5% or 1%), and the EA calculates the lot size based on the Stop Loss.
- Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined SL. No floating losses.
- Break-Even & Partial Close: Automatically secures 50% of profits at 1:1 Risk/Reward and moves SL to Break-Even to protect your capital.
Key Features:
- Dual Session Support: Trade the London Open, New York Open or Asian
- Smart Trend Filter: Checks H1/H4 structure to avoid trading against the major trend.
- News Filter: Built-in protection to pause trading during High Impact News (NFP, CPI, FOMC).
- Advanced Trailing Stop: Options for Fixed Pips or "Candle High/Low" trailing to ride the trend as long as possible.
- Retest Logic: Can wait for a price retest before entering to improve precision (optional).
Broker Compatibility: Fully tested and verified on low-spread ECN brokers including FP Trading, IC Markets, IC Trading, Vantage.
Recommended: XAUUSD (Gold) M15
Minimum Deposit: 500$
Get the consistency you’ve been looking for. Download ORB PRO today.