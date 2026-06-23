Xau Genesis Omni Breakout Protocol

Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix

Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol-  is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether you are a prop firm trader or trading your own capital, this EA provides an unparalleled edge.

=== WHY XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL? ===
1. Dimensional S/R Breakout Core: Detects the absolute best breakout opportunities by mapping out structural high/low zones over a dynamic lookback period.
2. MagicTrail SL: An extremely aggressive trailing stop designed specifically for XAUUSD's volatile moves. It tightly trails the price to secure maximum profit during momentum spikes.
3. Reversal TP: A smart Trailing Take Profit that closes trades early if the market begins to exhaust itself before hitting the final target.
4. Ghost Protocol V3: Hides your true Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from brokers to protect against stop hunts.
5. Aegis 7-Stage Shield: An advanced circuit breaker that immediately halts trading if daily drawdown thresholds are breached, protecting your account from extreme black swan events.
6. Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer: Randomizes entry execution speeds to bypass algorithmic footprint tracking by prop firms.
7. Titan Risk Management: Employs strict volume limit checks and automatic margin calculators to ensure 100% safety and absolute strategy tester engine compliance.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Choose your preferred risk level straight from the settings via the InpPreset parameter:
- SETUP 1 (Recommended) - Scalp & Trend: Balanced approach targeting steady growth ($1000 per 0.01 lot).
- SETUP 2 (Conservative) - Safety First: Low-risk model prioritizing maximum capital preservation ($2000 per 0.01 lot).
- SETUP 3 (Aggressive) - Maximum ROI: High-growth model for compounding gains ($500 per 0.01 lot).

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart (M5 recommended).
2. Select your desired God-Tier Preset from the Inputs tab.
3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled.
4. (Optional) Run the EA on a VPS for 24/7 connectivity and optimal execution speed.
5. HUD Validation: Check the top-left corner of your chart to confirm the EA is "ACTIVE" and displaying the spread.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose between Recommended, Conservative, or Aggressive auto-lot strategies.
- InpLookbackPeriods: Number of candles to scan for structural support/resistance. (Default: 48)
- InpBreakoutBuffer: Buffer distance (in points) above/below the S/R level to trigger an entry. (Default: 50)
- InpMaxOrders: Maximum number of concurrent positions allowed.
- InpMagicTrailStart / Step: Distance required to activate MagicTrail and the step size to trail. (Default: 150 / 30)
- InpReversalTPTarget / Trail: Virtual Take Profit target and the distance allowed to retrace before executing an early exit.
- InpHardSL: Hard Stop Loss in points.
- InpMaxDailyDD: Maximum allowed daily drawdown % before Aegis Shield halts trading.
- InpMaxSpread: Maximum spread allowed for taking trades.

=== PRO TIPS (FOR GOD-TIER TRADERS) ===
- Golden Hour Trading: XAUUSD trends strongest during the overlap of the London and New York sessions.
- News Blackout: Although the EA utilizes Reversal TP, it is heavily recommended to disable trading 30 minutes before NFP or FOMC events.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The EA uses Virtual SL/TP (Ghost Protocol) to protect your positions. You will not see the SL/TP lines drawn by the broker.
- Always test on a demo account before trading live to understand the mechanics of the MagicTrail system.
- Past performance is not indicative of future results.
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Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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