XAU Endurance Portfolio M5

XAU Endurance Portfolio M5

Strategy Overview

XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth.

Development & Robustness Testing

This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Extensive robustness testing has been conducted across multiple timeframes—both higher and lower than the primary trading timeframe—to ensure adaptability and resilience across different market conditions. This multi-timeframe testing approach helps identify strategies that are genuinely robust rather than over-optimized to a specific period.

The development process incorporates rigorous out-of-sample validation and statistical analysis to filter out curve-fitted strategies and identify those with a genuine predictive edge. By applying mathematical and statistical rigor throughout the development cycle, we aim to achieve more consistent performance in future market conditions.

Trading Logic & Market Analysis

This portfolio features proprietary logic that incorporates multi-stage market analysis. It does not rely on random entries or generate trades based on arbitrary conditions. Instead, the system waits for specific market conditions and confirmations to align before opening a position. This approach ensures that every trade is supported by a well-defined market structure and statistical validation, rather than being based on chance or daily recurrence.

The portfolio is designed to be selective and disciplined, only trading when the necessary conditions are met—regardless of whether this happens several times a day, once a week, or not at all for an extended period. This selectivity helps maintain the system's statistical edge and avoids overtrading or exposure to unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

- Six uncorrelated strategies: Each strategy operates independently, with low or negative correlation in both profits and losses, providing genuine diversification.

- Exceptionally low drawdown: Maximum historical drawdown of only 4.71%, allowing confident trading even in volatile markets.

- Proven statistical edge: Sharpe Ratio of 2.96 and SQN Score of 10.38, confirming the system's consistency and robustness.

- No dangerous techniques: No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no averaging. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss.

- Fully automated: Once installed and configured, the portfolio manages all trades without manual intervention.

- Optimized for XAUUSD M5: Purpose-built to leverage Gold's unique volatility characteristics on the M5 timeframe.

- High risk-adjusted returns: With a Return/DD Ratio of 22.6, the portfolio demonstrates exceptional capital efficiency.

Risk Management

The portfolio uses a fixed proportional position sizing model. The trade volume for each strategy is linked to the account balance to help the system scale automatically with your capital.

Example: With $2,000 in the account, each strategy is configured to trade 0.01 standard lots. This approach maintains a consistent risk profile across all six strategies as your balance grows.

The portfolio does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging techniques. Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss, ensuring that risk is always controlled.

Performance Metrics (2020-2026 Backtest)

- Total Return: 48.17% CAGR
- Profit Factor: 1.74
- Sharpe Ratio: 2.96
- Maximum Drawdown: 4.71%
- Win Rate: 10.52%
- Total Trades: 17,082
- Return/DD Ratio: 22.6

These results were achieved using tick data with 99.9% quality and variable spread simulation. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please note this is a statistical strategy with a moderate win rate, designed for patient traders who understand the value of a high risk-reward ratio.

Testing & Performance

This portfolio has been extensively tested on ECN accounts with low spreads and commissions. For optimal performance, it is strongly recommended to use an ECN account with tight spreads and reliable execution. The strategy's statistical edge relies on precise entry and exit execution, which may be affected by high slippage, wide spreads, or excessive commission costs.

Input Parameters

Each strategy in the portfolio has its own set of input parameters, allowing you to customize risk individually:

- Magic Number: Unique identifier for each strategy.
- Lot Sizing: Fixed proportional (0.01 lots per $2,000 balance).
- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable percentage.
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Base levels adjusted by volatility.
- Max Spread: Limits trades during volatile spreads.

Requirements

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum Deposit: $2,000 recommended
- Account Type: ECN ONLY with tight spreads and low commissions
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance

Not Sure If This Portfolio Is Right for You?

If you are unsure whether this portfolio fits your trading style, risk tolerance, or account size, please feel free to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I will be happy to explain its qualities, characteristics, and optimal usage scenarios so you can make a more informed decision before purchasing.

Support

If you have any questions regarding configuration, broker-specific settings, or optimization, please do not hesitate to reach out through the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system. I am available to help you ensure the portfolio performs optimally in your specific trading environment.

Installation

The portfolio is delivered as a single compiled .ex5 file. Install it in the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder, attach it to a XAUUSD M5 chart, and configure the parameters. Ensure AutoTrading is enabled.

Trading Tip

Prioritize a system that generates a high risk-adjusted return with low drawdown. This portfolio is designed for traders who understand that consistency and capital preservation are the foundations of long-term success. If you need higher absolute profits, increase your account balance rather than your risk per trade.
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
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3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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