Xau Genesis Omni-breakout Protocolthe Ultimate God-tier Breakout Matrix



Xau Genesis Omni-Breakout Protocol- is a professional-grade God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It merges the core principles of institutional breakout trading with advanced 3D dimensional support and resistance calculations. The EA uses a highly responsive MagicTrail algorithm to lock in profits during explosive moves and features the acclaimed Aegis Shield to protect your capital. Whether you are a prop firm trader or trading your own capital, this EA provides an unparalleled edge.



=== WHY XAU GENESIS OMNI-BREAKOUT PROTOCOL? ===

1. Dimensional S/R Breakout Core: Detects the absolute best breakout opportunities by mapping out structural high/low zones over a dynamic lookback period.

2. MagicTrail SL: An extremely aggressive trailing stop designed specifically for XAUUSD's volatile moves. It tightly trails the price to secure maximum profit during momentum spikes.

3. Reversal TP: A smart Trailing Take Profit that closes trades early if the market begins to exhaust itself before hitting the final target.

4. Ghost Protocol V3: Hides your true Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from brokers to protect against stop hunts.

5. Aegis 7-Stage Shield: An advanced circuit breaker that immediately halts trading if daily drawdown thresholds are breached, protecting your account from extreme black swan events.

6. Prop Firm Phantom Randomizer: Randomizes entry execution speeds to bypass algorithmic footprint tracking by prop firms.

7. Titan Risk Management: Employs strict volume limit checks and automatic margin calculators to ensure 100% safety and absolute strategy tester engine compliance.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

Choose your preferred risk level straight from the settings via the InpPreset parameter:

- SETUP 1 (Recommended) - Scalp & Trend: Balanced approach targeting steady growth ($1000 per 0.01 lot).

- SETUP 2 (Conservative) - Safety First: Low-risk model prioritizing maximum capital preservation ($2000 per 0.01 lot).

- SETUP 3 (Aggressive) - Maximum ROI: High-growth model for compounding gains ($500 per 0.01 lot).



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart (M5 recommended).

2. Select your desired God-Tier Preset from the Inputs tab.

3. Ensure "Allow Auto Trading" is enabled.

4. (Optional) Run the EA on a VPS for 24/7 connectivity and optimal execution speed.

5. HUD Validation: Check the top-left corner of your chart to confirm the EA is "ACTIVE" and displaying the spread.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

- InpPreset: Choose between Recommended, Conservative, or Aggressive auto-lot strategies.

- InpLookbackPeriods: Number of candles to scan for structural support/resistance. (Default: 48)

- InpBreakoutBuffer: Buffer distance (in points) above/below the S/R level to trigger an entry. (Default: 50)

- InpMaxOrders: Maximum number of concurrent positions allowed.

- InpMagicTrailStart / Step: Distance required to activate MagicTrail and the step size to trail. (Default: 150 / 30)

- InpReversalTPTarget / Trail: Virtual Take Profit target and the distance allowed to retrace before executing an early exit.

- InpHardSL: Hard Stop Loss in points.

- InpMaxDailyDD: Maximum allowed daily drawdown % before Aegis Shield halts trading.

- InpMaxSpread: Maximum spread allowed for taking trades.



=== PRO TIPS (FOR GOD-TIER TRADERS) ===

- Golden Hour Trading: XAUUSD trends strongest during the overlap of the London and New York sessions.

- News Blackout: Although the EA utilizes Reversal TP, it is heavily recommended to disable trading 30 minutes before NFP or FOMC events.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The EA uses Virtual SL/TP (Ghost Protocol) to protect your positions. You will not see the SL/TP lines drawn by the broker.

- Always test on a demo account before trading live to understand the mechanics of the MagicTrail system.

- Past performance is not indicative of future results.