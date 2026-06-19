KT ICT Kill Zones MT5

KT ICT Kill Zones Indicator maps the Asian, London, and New York kill zones on your chart in accurate New York time, automatically, every day. Session highs and lows, liquidity sweeps, Midnight Open, True Day Open, plus a stats panel that shows how each session actually behaves on the symbol you trade.

No more dragging boxes onto the chart every morning and second-guessing the time conversion. You set your broker offset once, and the four kill zones plot themselves in proper New York time from then on, daylight saving included.

What it draws



Four kill zones as colored boxes, each stretched to the real high and low traded in that window: Asian (20:00 to 00:00), London Open (02:00 to 05:00), New York AM (08:30 to 11:00), London Close (10:00 to 12:00), all in NY time. Turn any session on or off, recolor it, or change the times to fit your own approach.

Session highs and lows plot as dotted lines that run forward until price trades through them, so a sweep is easy to spot. The Midnight Open and True Day Open (18:00 NY) plot as labeled levels. Boxes can show the session name and range, in pips for forex or points elsewhere. Draws up to 30 days back so you can study past sessions, and hides above H1 by default to keep higher timeframes clean.

The stats panel



This is the part most session indicators skip. Switch it on and it shows four numbers per session, worked from your recent history, so you stop guessing whether a kill zone is worth trading on a given pair:

Average Range tells you whether the session tends to move or sit still on this symbol.

tells you whether the session tends to move or sit still on this symbol. Sweep % is how often a session takes the prior session's liquidity (London Open vs Asian, NY AM vs London Open, and so on). The liquidity-grab idea as an actual number.

is how often a session takes the prior session's liquidity (London Open vs Asian, NY AM vs London Open, and so on). The liquidity-grab idea as an actual number. Day High/Low % is how often the day's extreme forms inside that session.

is how often the day's extreme forms inside that session. 1h Move is the average move in the hour after the session closes.

Values are color-coded so strong and weak sessions stand out at a glance. A few minutes on your own symbols and you see which sessions deserve attention and which are noise.

Alerts



Get notified the moment a kill zone opens and closes. Sound, pop-up, email, or push to your phone. Each fires once per open and once per close, and disabled sessions stay quiet.

Setup



One setting matters: the broker time offset. Kill zones run on New York time, but MetaTrader draws in broker server time, so tell the indicator your broker's UTC offset once and whether it shifts for daylight saving. To confirm it works, pull up EURUSD during London Open and check the box sits where you expect. An hour off means the offset needs a small tweak, not the indicator.

Who it's for



Intraday traders who already think in sessions and liquidity. If you follow ICT or smart money concepts, trade the London Open sweep, watch for the day high or low to form, or use the Midnight Open as a reference, this keeps all of it in front of you without the daily setup. Works on forex, indices, gold, and other CFDs, with the stats panel adapting to whatever symbol you open.

It does not give buy or sell signals, and that is on purpose. It maps sessions, levels, and tendencies so you make your own read. Completed session boxes are built from prices that have already traded, so they do not repaint.