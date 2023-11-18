ReSu mt5

The Wamek Support and Resistant (WSR) Indicator is a remarkable tool that stands out in the world of technical analysis. It sets itself apart by cleverly combining price action and leading indicators to delineate support and resistance levels with a high degree of accuracy. Its unique feature is its adaptability; users can fine-tune the indicator by adjusting input parameters, enabling them to create customized support and resistance levels that suit their trading strategies. Notably, one of WSR's most attractive qualities is its non-repainting nature, meaning once it identifies a level as support or resistance, it maintains that classification.

To consider a price level as either support or resistance in real-time, WSR recommends waiting for a minimum of four price points to form around that level. This prudent approach ensures that the support or resistance is more robust and less prone to false signals. When such a level has been established, traders are advised to be patient and wait for price action to retest it.

The WSR Indicator's present offering is even more enticing, as it currently enjoys a substantial 40% discount. This limited-time opportunity invites traders to seize the advantage of this cutting-edge indicator at a reduced cost. Now is the opportune moment to leverage the distinct capabilities of the WSR Indicator and elevate your trading endeavors to new heights.

 

Now, let's delve deeper into how the Wamek Support and Resistant Indicator can significantly enhance your trading experience:

Reliability at its Core:

WSR instills confidence in traders by providing dependable support and resistance levels. The algorithm's ability to analyze both historical data and current price action enables it to generate levels that are more likely to hold up in the face of market volatility. This reliability is invaluable to traders looking to make informed decisions in a constantly changing market environment. It eliminates the need for guesswork and minimizes the risks associated with trading blind.

Tailored to Your Strategy:

What truly sets WSR apart is its adaptability. By adjusting the input parameters, traders can fine-tune the indicator to align with their specific trading strategies. Whether you're a day trader looking for short-term support and resistance levels or a swing trader with a longer time horizon, WSR can be customized to cater to your unique needs. This versatility empowers traders to refine their strategies and make more informed decisions.

To cater to individual preferences, the WSR Indicator extends the privilege of altering color codes. This customization feature allows traders to align the indicator's visual representation with their personal aesthetics and preferences, fostering a more immersive and user-friendly experience.

Across Various Markets:

WSR's capabilities are not limited to a specific asset class. It is equally effective when applied to currencies, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This versatility ensures that traders can utilize WSR across a wide range of financial markets, making it a valuable tool for those with diverse investment portfolios. Whether you're trading the highly liquid forex market or the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, WSR can help you identify key support and resistance levels to inform your trading decisions.

 

 

Default Setting:

The default setting of WSR's input parameter is RSperiod=7. This setting can serve as a good starting point for many traders, providing a balanced approach to identifying support and resistance levels. However, it's essential to remember that customization is the key to unlocking the full potential of this indicator. Traders should experiment with different input values to fine-tune WSR to their specific trading goals and timeframes.


Recommended products
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Indicators
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Adaptive Trend Lines
Henri Salvatore Bigatti
4.76 (25)
Indicators
This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market.  It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip) , the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL). And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph. The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, th
FREE
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Experts
X_TrendFilter EA Prop-Firm-Ready | Drawdown-Protected | Smart Risk EA X_TrendFilter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand capital protection, consistency, and prop-firm compliance above all else. This EA is not a gambling robot . It is a risk-first validation system designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable — and to survive when they are not . Limited price $399 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$100.
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
XAU Gold Trend Expert
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
CoioteTradeDetector
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
O CoioteTradeDetector monitora o time and trades (time and salles), é possível criar filtros de alerta gráficos (plotagem de linha com qtd) com variações de agressões pré-definidas. É possível monitorar grandes lotes, ordens diretas e alta frequência de trades. Para perfeito funcionamento do produto é preciso ter os dados de agressão da corretora (acesso completo ao times and trades).
MACD 2Line Divergence MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify Classical (Normal) Divergences on the MACD, which can signal potential market reversals or continuation trends. Divergences occur when the price and the indicator move in opposing directions, highlighting potential shifts in momentum. What is a Classical (Normal) Divergence? Classical Divergences are categorized into two main types: Bullish Divergence: Occurs when the price forms lower lows, but the MACD forms higher lows. Thi
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Pti
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
PTI is an index developed by Tom Joseph, which compares the points of Purchase/Third Wave Sales with a Buying Momentum/Sales of The Fourth Wave. This comparison will then be transferred to an algorithm that calculates the VALUE of the PTI INDEX. You can learn more about this index by reading his book Simplified Wave Analysis.  This indicator is an example of my understanding of this index.  This index should be used as follows: 1) You need to click on the "Start Calculation" chart 2) Make the
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Ti
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" TWO TYPES OF ALERTS -->  1) WHEN PRICE HITS A ZONE    2)WHEN A NEW ZONE IS FORMED  If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where 
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicators
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO is a non-repainting indicator that shows the market direction. It identifies trend reversals, as well as initial and repeated entries of major market participants. BOS marks on the chart represent true trend changes and key higher-timeframe levels. The data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes. Request and receive a detailed PDF guide with strategy examples via private messages. Main indicator elements: BOS FLOW – trend waves and real tre
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
More from author
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
VolumeCrossOver
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Volume Cross Over is an indicator that measure positive and negative volume flow in a financial instrument, such as a stock, commodity, or index. It is base on the idea of On-Balance Volume developed by  Joseph Granville. However instead of trending lines, this indicator shows volume cross over.  When  the closing price of an asset is higher than the previous  closing price, then the Bull volume is greater  than zero and Bear volume is negative.  It suggests that buying volume is dominating, and
FREE
VolumeCrossOver Mt4
Daniel Opoku
4 (1)
Indicators
Volume Cross Over is an indicator that measure positive and negative volume flow in a financial instrument, such as a stock, commodity, or index. It is base on the idea of On-Balance Volume developed by  Joseph Granville. However instead of trending lines, this indicator shows volume cross over.  When  the closing price of an asset is higher than the previous  closing price, then the Bull volume is greater  than zero and Bear volume is negative. It suggests that buying volume is dominating, an
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Selective PinBar mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Wamek Trend Consult
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Master Precision Trading with Wamek Trend Consult Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Wamek Trend Consult is your advanced toolkit for pinpointing high-probability market entries and minimizing false signals —no matter your strategy.   Why Traders Choose Wamek Trend Consult   Laser-Sharp Trend Detection   Our proprietary algorithms identify early reversals and continuation trends with surgical precision, filtering out market noise to deliver actionable signals. Tailored to Your Stra
BreakOut Consult mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Breakout Consult mt4 Introducing the BreakOut Consult , the revolutionary tool that will take your trading to the next level! Our state-of-the-art algorithm combines multiple trend and oscillators to generate accurate buy and sell signals, making it a powerful tool for any trader. With BreakOut Consult, you can easily identify breakouts in the market with the help of our dynamic channel, which uses resistant and support levels to detect breakouts. Our algorithm detects two types of breakouts,
ReSu mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Wamek Support and Resistant (WSR) Indicator is a remarkable tool that stands out in the world of technical analysis. It sets itself apart by cleverly combining price action and leading indicators to delineate support and resistance levels with a high degree of accuracy. Its unique feature is its adaptability; users can fine-tune the indicator by adjusting input parameters, enabling them to create customized support and resistance levels that suit their trading strategies. Notably, one of WSR
ICT SupplyDemand mt4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Unlock Institutional Trading Insights with Our Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Harness the power of institutional trading strategies with our cutting-edge  Supply & Demand Zone Indicator —a game-changing tool designed to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points in any financial market. By identifying where institutional buyers and sellers are positioned, this indicator gives  you  the edge to trade alongside the pros and capitalize on major market reversals. Why This Indicator Is
Tabow3 mt4
Daniel Opoku
Experts
Discover Smart, Professional Trading with Tabow 3.1 Tabow 3.1 is a precision-built expert advisor (EA) designed to help traders identify potential tops and bottoms using the Awesome Oscillator . It executes trades only when specific conditions are met—based on threshold values, threshold changes, and a set of additional criteria—to deliver high-quality trade setups. The EA places one trade at a time and incorporates carefully tuned Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms for consistent ri
WamekTrendConsult
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Master Precision Trading with Wamek Trend Consult Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. Wamek Trend Consult is your advanced toolkit for pinpointing high-probability market entries and minimizing false signals —no matter your strategy.   Why Traders Choose Wamek Trend Consult   Laser-Sharp Trend Detection Our proprietary algorithms identify early reversals and continuation trends with surgical precision, filtering out market noise to deliver actionable signals. Tailored to Your Str
BreakOut Consult mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Breakout Consult mt5 Introducing the   BreakOut Consult , the revolutionary tool that will take your trading to the next level! Our state-of-the-art algorithm combines multiple trend and oscillators to generate accurate buy and sell signals, making it a powerful tool for any trader. With BreakOut Consult, you can easily identify breakouts in the market with the help of our dynamic channel, which uses resistant and support levels to detect breakouts. Our algorithm detects two types of breakouts
ICT SupplyDemand Mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
Unlock Institutional Trading Insights with Our Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Harness the power of institutional trading strategies with our cutting-edge  Supply & Demand Zone Indicator —a game-changing tool designed to pinpoint high-probability entry and exit points in any financial market. By identifying where institutional buyers and sellers are positioned, this indicator gives  you  the edge to trade alongside the pros and capitalize on major market reversals. Why This Indicator Is
Tabow3 mt5
Daniel Opoku
Experts
Discover Smart, Professional Trading with Tabow 3.1 Tabow 3.1 is a precision-built expert advisor (EA) designed to help traders identify potential tops and bottoms using the Awesome Oscillator . It executes trades only when specific conditions are met—based on threshold values, threshold changes, and a set of additional criteria—to deliver high-quality trade setups. The EA places one trade at a time and incorporates carefully tuned Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms for consistent ri
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review