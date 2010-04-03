IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard

  • Indicators
  • Shin Kojima
    Shin Kojima

    Shin Kojima

    3 (1)
    MT4 indicator developer with 10+ years of live trading experience.
    Specializing in alert tools and scanners for ICT-based traders.
    Zero complaints. Reliable tools. Real support.
    MQL4 / MQL5 Development Services
    • Custom Indicator Modifications
    16 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

50% OFF for the First 50 Users

1. Overview  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner

Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously.
An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal.

  BUY  signal : Bear FVG is broken upward   → price likely to rise
  SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to fall

Scans up to

64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

simultaneously.

Key features:
  * Powered by the same IFVG detection engine as ICTIFVGmq4 (standalone indicator)
  * Especially effective for targeting AMD (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution) setups
  * Gold (XAUUSD) compatible ? auto pip-scaling applied internally
  * No repainting ? all signals based on confirmed (closed) bars only


---

## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series

Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life.
The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.
Here are the hottest tools available right now:

- IFVG All-Currency Scanner
  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.
  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups.

- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner
  A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.
  The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.

- AutoLineSaver
  An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.
  Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts ? an extremely
  convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.


---

## 3. Basic Specifications

* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only
* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection
* No repainting
* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)
* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes
* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations
* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized

---

## 4. Basic Usage

### Step 1

Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.

Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.

### Step 2

Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.
The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).

### Step 3

Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.

### Step 4

Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.

---

## 5. Color Meanings

Each cell represents:

1 symbol × 1 timeframe

| Color               | Meaning                                        |
| ------------------- | ---------------------------------------------- |
| Bullish normal      | Bullish condition is currently active          |
| Bullish alert       | A new bullish signal fired on a confirmed bar  |
| Bearish normal      | Bearish condition is currently active          |
| Bearish alert       | A new bearish signal fired on a confirmed bar  |
| No-signal normal    | No signal present                              |
| No-signal alert     | Signal has ended                               |

Alert colors appear immediately after a signal fires.

They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.

In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.

If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.

---

## 6. Installation

1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.

2. Restart MT4.

3. Apply the indicator to any chart.


---

## 7. First Launch Warning

On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:

Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once

In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.

Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.

---

## 8. Symbol Settings ? UseSymbols

Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.

### Specify by currency code

EUR USD JPY

Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:

EURUSD

EURJPY

USDJPY

### Specify a symbol directly

XAUUSD

Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.

### Mixed input

XAUUSD USD EUR JPY

In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.

---

## 9. Unique Parameters  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner

The scanner calls the IFVG detection engine (ICTIFVGmq4) internally with the following
preset values. These are optimized for multi-pair scanner operation:

| Parameter      | Value | Description                                              |
| -------------- | ----- | -------------------------------------------------------- |
| IFVG_GapBars   | 15    | Bars back to search for a matching FVG from signal bar   |
| bUseMAFilter   | OFF   | MA trend filter disabled ? all pairs scanned regardless  |
| ShowZones      | OFF   | Zone rectangles suppressed (not needed in panel mode)    |
| MinFVG_Pips    | 0.0   | Auto-scale mode: ATR × 20% for Gold, ATR × 10% for FX   |
| FVG_EpsPoints  | 0.0   | Strict FVG detection (no overlap tolerance)              |

To customize these values, modify the iCustom() call inside CheckTrend() in
ICTIFVGSearch_en.mq4.

For full parameter explanations, refer to the standalone indicator manual:
  ICTIFVGmq4_en_MANUAL.txt

---

## 10. Common Parameters

### Timeframe Display Settings

bUseM1
bUseM5
bUseM15
bUseM30
bUseH1
bUseH4
bUseD1
bUseW1

Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.

### Alert Settings

bAlertOnce
bFindAlert
bLostAlert
bAlertM1
bAlertM5
bAlertM15
bAlertM30
bAlertH1
bAlertH4
bAlertD1
bAlertW1

Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.
Display and alerts can be managed independently.

### Spread Settings

bUseSpread
MaxSpread

Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.

### Notification Settings

bMail
bPush

Configure email and mobile push notifications.
MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.

### Symbol Settings

UseSymbols
AddSymbol

Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.

### Special Functions

SelfRifresh
SymOnOff
AddText

Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.

### Display Position Settings

ATRCorner
TxtXBase
LineMax
FontSize
TxtXPos
TxtXSpace
TxtYPos

Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.

---

## 11. Usage Tips

* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars
* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection
* Use the 200 EMA to confirm the major trend direction
* Use MACD to confirm entry timing
* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis
* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance
* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts

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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (8)
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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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