Visual Trade Tracker DispTrade

  • Indicators
  • Shin Kojima
    Shin Kojima

    Shin Kojima

    3 (1)
    MT4 indicator developer with 10+ years of live trading experience.
    Specializing in alert tools and scanners for ICT-based traders.
    Zero complaints. Reliable tools. Real support.
    MQL4 / MQL5 Development Services
    • Custom Indicator Modifications
    16 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 21 July 2026
================================================================
 DispTrade_en.mq4  User Manual
================================================================

OVERVIEW
--------
Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4
chart using arrows and connecting lines.


WHAT IT SHOWS
-------------
- BUY Entry Arrow   : Entry point for BUY orders (blue)
- SELL Entry Arrow  : Entry point for SELL orders (red)
- Exit Arrow        : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod)
- Dotted Line       : Connects entry and exit price of each trade
- Win VLine         : Vertical line at entry time for winning trades (DeepSkyBlue)
- Lose VLine        : Vertical line at entry time for losing trades (Red)


INPUT PARAMETERS
----------------
MagicFrom    (default: -1)
  Minimum magic number filter. Set -1 to show all EAs.

MagicTo      (default: -1)
  Maximum magic number filter. Set -1 to show all EAs.

TargetTF     (default: -1)
  Only display on this timeframe. Set -1 for all timeframes.

BuyColor     (default: Blue)
  Color of BUY entry arrows.

SellColor    (default: Red)
  Color of SELL entry arrows.

CloseColor   (default: Goldenrod)
  Color of close (exit) arrows.

BuyLineColor  (default: Blue)
  Color of the dotted line for BUY trades.

SellLineColor (default: Red)
  Color of the dotted line for SELL trades.

bLoseLine    (default: true)
  Show vertical Win/Lose lines on historical trades.

DrawOrders   (default: 100)
  Maximum number of open orders to display.


KEYBOARD SHORTCUT
-----------------
Tab : Toggle Win/Lose vertical lines.
      Cycles between M1 only and M5/M15/M30 visible.


MAGIC NUMBER FILTER
-------------------
To filter by a specific EA, set MagicFrom and MagicTo to the
same magic number (e.g., both 12345).
To show all trades, leave both at -1.


TOOLTIP FORMAT
--------------
Entry arrow : #[ticket] buy/sell [lots] [symbol] at [open price]
Exit arrow  : #[ticket] buy/sell [lots] [symbol] close at [close price] profit [P&L]


NOTES
-----
- Objects are removed automatically when the indicator is detached.
- Only OP_BUY and OP_SELL orders are displayed (pending orders ignored).

================================================================

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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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