IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard

  • 指标
  • Shin Kojima
    Shin Kojima

    Shin Kojima

    3 (1)
    MT4 indicator developer with 10+ years of live trading experience.
    Specializing in alert tools and scanners for ICT-based traders.
    Zero complaints. Reliable tools. Real support.
    MQL4 / MQL5 Development Services
    • Custom Indicator Modifications
    16 产品
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

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1. Overview  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner

Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously.
An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal.

  BUY  signal : Bear FVG is broken upward   → price likely to rise
  SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to fall

Scans up to

64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

simultaneously.

Key features:
  * Powered by the same IFVG detection engine as ICTIFVGmq4 (standalone indicator)
  * Especially effective for targeting AMD (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution) setups
  * Gold (XAUUSD) compatible ? auto pip-scaling applied internally
  * No repainting ? all signals based on confirmed (closed) bars only


---

## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series

Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life.
The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.
Here are the hottest tools available right now:

- IFVG All-Currency Scanner
  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.
  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups.

- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner
  A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.
  The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.

- AutoLineSaver
  An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.
  Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts ? an extremely
  convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.


---

## 3. Basic Specifications

* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only
* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection
* No repainting
* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)
* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes
* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations
* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized

---

## 4. Basic Usage

### Step 1

Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.

Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.

### Step 2

Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.
The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).

### Step 3

Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.

### Step 4

Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.

---

## 5. Color Meanings

Each cell represents:

1 symbol × 1 timeframe

| Color               | Meaning                                        |
| ------------------- | ---------------------------------------------- |
| Bullish normal      | Bullish condition is currently active          |
| Bullish alert       | A new bullish signal fired on a confirmed bar  |
| Bearish normal      | Bearish condition is currently active          |
| Bearish alert       | A new bearish signal fired on a confirmed bar  |
| No-signal normal    | No signal present                              |
| No-signal alert     | Signal has ended                               |

Alert colors appear immediately after a signal fires.

They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.

In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.

If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.

---

## 6. Installation

1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.

2. Restart MT4.

3. Apply the indicator to any chart.


---

## 7. First Launch Warning

On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:

Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once

In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.

Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.

---

## 8. Symbol Settings ? UseSymbols

Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.

### Specify by currency code

EUR USD JPY

Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:

EURUSD

EURJPY

USDJPY

### Specify a symbol directly

XAUUSD

Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.

### Mixed input

XAUUSD USD EUR JPY

In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.

---

## 9. Unique Parameters  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner

The scanner calls the IFVG detection engine (ICTIFVGmq4) internally with the following
preset values. These are optimized for multi-pair scanner operation:

| Parameter      | Value | Description                                              |
| -------------- | ----- | -------------------------------------------------------- |
| IFVG_GapBars   | 15    | Bars back to search for a matching FVG from signal bar   |
| bUseMAFilter   | OFF   | MA trend filter disabled ? all pairs scanned regardless  |
| ShowZones      | OFF   | Zone rectangles suppressed (not needed in panel mode)    |
| MinFVG_Pips    | 0.0   | Auto-scale mode: ATR × 20% for Gold, ATR × 10% for FX   |
| FVG_EpsPoints  | 0.0   | Strict FVG detection (no overlap tolerance)              |

To customize these values, modify the iCustom() call inside CheckTrend() in
ICTIFVGSearch_en.mq4.

For full parameter explanations, refer to the standalone indicator manual:
  ICTIFVGmq4_en_MANUAL.txt

---

## 10. Common Parameters

### Timeframe Display Settings

bUseM1
bUseM5
bUseM15
bUseM30
bUseH1
bUseH4
bUseD1
bUseW1

Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.

### Alert Settings

bAlertOnce
bFindAlert
bLostAlert
bAlertM1
bAlertM5
bAlertM15
bAlertM30
bAlertH1
bAlertH4
bAlertD1
bAlertW1

Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.
Display and alerts can be managed independently.

### Spread Settings

bUseSpread
MaxSpread

Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.

### Notification Settings

bMail
bPush

Configure email and mobile push notifications.
MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.

### Symbol Settings

UseSymbols
AddSymbol

Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.

### Special Functions

SelfRifresh
SymOnOff
AddText

Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.

### Display Position Settings

ATRCorner
TxtXBase
LineMax
FontSize
TxtXPos
TxtXSpace
TxtYPos

Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.

---

## 11. Usage Tips

* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars
* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection
* Use the 200 EMA to confirm the major trend direction
* Use MACD to confirm entry timing
* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis
* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance
* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts

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Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
指标
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Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.4 (47)
指标
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Mohamed yehia Osman
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3.94 (17)
指标
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Ruslan Losin
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RiverScope Lite automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (the lite version is limited to 10, while the full version has 30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
指标
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
HFT Prop Firm Consistency Rule
Leila Yukawa Moradi
指标
Calculate your account's consistency rule in one click! Works for all HFT Prop Firms: - Nova Funding - Infinity Forex Funds - KortanaFx - Next Step Funded - Quantec And many more! --------------------------------------------------- Settings: profitConsistencyPercentage = Max profit limit per order (%) according to your prop firm.  lowerRangePercentage - Lowest range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm. upperRangePercentage - Upper range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm. ---
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
指标
Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread 基于点差不平衡的指标。 TF： 适用于所有时间周期（M1 到 D1）。 交易品种： 兼容外汇、指数、黄金和差价合约（自动适配 JPY、黄金和 CFD 品种）。 参数： TickWindow (200) – 观察的 tick 窗口 SpreadWeight (1.5) – 点差权重 NormalizationPeriod (20) – 标准化周期（z-score） Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – 超买/超卖阈值 AlertCooldown (300s) – 警报冷却时间 结论： Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 通过分析 OHLC 变化和点差，识别买卖压力，清晰显示市场流向与不平衡区域。
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4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
作者的更多信息
Visual Trade Tracker DispTrade
Shin Kojima
指标
================================================================  DispTrade_en.mq4  User Manual ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4 chart using arrows and connecting lines. WHAT IT SHOWS ------------- - BUY Entry Arrow   : Entry point for BUY orders (blue) - SELL Entry Arrow  : Entry point for SELL orders (red) - Exit Arrow        : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod) - Dott
FREE
Premium Discount Scanner 448
Shin Kojima
3 (1)
指标
## 1. Overview PDSearch is a scanner that instantly shows you, across every symbol and every timeframe, whether price is currently trading at a premium or a discount $2014 on a single chart. Working out an ICT Premium/Discount bias normally means manually finding the swing high and low and drawing a Fibonacci retracement yourself. PDSearch automates this across every symbol and timeframe, so you can see the discount (buy-side) or premium (sell-side) bias at a glance, color-coded. DSearch  448
FREE
Reverse Elements
Shin Kojima
指标
Reverse Elements - Formatted Description Reverse Elements Reverse Elements is a signal-based indicator designed to help identify potential market reversal points directly on the chart. Using a proprietary calculation method, the indicator displays buy and sell signals with arrows. It is built to support discretionary trading by making potential entry areas easier to recognize visually. This is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades automatically. Main Features Buy and sell arrows displa
MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
First 20 Downloads FREE ## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously. A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single, uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.   BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend   SELL signal : Shorte
FREE
IFVG Finder zone snd sign
Shin Kojima
指标
FREE for the First 100 Users   IFVG Signals Indicator  (ICTIFVGmq4_en.mq4)  Platform: MetaTrader 4 Signal  : IFVG Buy / IFVG Sell arrows on the main chart Zone    : Horizontal rectangle drawn at the confirmed IFVG zone IFVG Sing  Guide is Here  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT IS AN IFVG? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FVG  (Fair Value Gap)  : A 3-bar price gap where Bar[t+2] and Bar[t] do N
FREE
KillZones Display and Alert NY London Asia Daily
Shin Kojima
指标
FREE for the First 50 Users ================================================================   ShowKillZones v1.0   - Corrected NY AM end time from 11 to 10, and NY PM end time from 17 to 16 (adjusted to Kill Zone hours) [cite: 321, 326]   - Changed NY AM/PM labels to Kill Zone [cite: 321, 326] v1.0  -  User Manual [cite: 321] ================================================================ [Overview] This indicator displays ICT Kill Zones (session hours) on the chart as background zones an
FREE
Multi Currency Stocastic Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
Stoch Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for stochastic golden/dead crosses — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stoch Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors stochastic cross signals across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any
FREE
Narrow Range 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
## 1. Overview Scan up to 64 symbols $FFFD~ 7 timeframes = 448 combinations simultaneously. --- ## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life. The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy. Here are the hottest tools available right now: - IFVG All-Currency Scanner   The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.   https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/
FREE
TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
指标
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
FREE
AutoLineSaver for 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
First 50 Downloads Free      AutoLineSaver for 448 Save and restore your chart workspace automatically.  |  User Manual 1. Overview AutoLineSaver automatically saves every line you draw on the chart and restores them the next time you open it. No more redrawing your analysis from scratch. Drop AutoLineSaver onto your chart once, and your workspace is always preserved. What it saves: • Horizontal lines • Trendlines • Rays (extended trendlines) • Vertical lines • Rectangles • Fibonacci retra
FREE
Rsi Border Search Multi Symbol Scanner448
Shin Kojima
指标
RSI Border Search scans up to 64 symbols across 7 timeframes (448 combinations) in real time, detecting when RSI reaches overbought or oversold levels on confirmed bars. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 64 symbols x 7 timeframes = 448 cells simultaneously. - RSI Boundary Detection: Detects when RSI crosses above or below your specified boundary level on confirmed (closed) bars. - No Repaint: Only confirmed bars are evaluated. The forming bar is never used, so signals
FREE
MagicalTouch Any Angle Line Break Alert Automated
Shin Kojima
指标
MagicalTouch for MT4 Draw a line. Wait for the alert. MagicalTouch monitors lines you draw on MT4 and fires an alert the instant price touches them. What it does Horizontal lines: Alerts when price hits the specified level. Vertical lines: Alerts when a candle reaches the specified time. Trendlines: Alerts on touch (a unique feature MT4 cannot do natively). Alert Types: Supports Popup, Sound, Email, and Mobile Push Notifications. Quick Start (3 Steps) Apply: Drag MagicalTouch onto any chart. Dr
Multi Currency MA Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
MA Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for MA crossovers — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MA Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors moving average crossovers across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any chart and it instantly
HigherTF Background Candle
Shin Kojima
指标
HigherTF Background Candle draws higher timeframe candlesticks directly on your chart background, giving you instant multi-timeframe context without switching charts. KEY FEATURES - Background HTF Candles: Renders Open/High/Low/Close of any higher timeframe as colored rectangles behind your price action. - Instant TF Switching: Press keys 1-9 to switch between M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Press 0 to hide. - Auto-Promotion: If the selected TF is equal to or lower than the cha
Reverse Elements All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
Reverse_Elements_AllSearch Reverse_Elements signals multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner for MetaTrader 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Important Requirement ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Reverse_Elements_AllSearch requires the main Reverse_Elements indicator. Reverse_Elements_AllSearch is not a standalone signal-generation indicator. It is a scanner that reads signals from the main Reverse_Elements indicator an
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