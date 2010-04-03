IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard

50% OFF for the First 50 Users 1. Overview ? ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner

Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously.

An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal.

BUY signal : Bear FVG is broken upward → price likely to rise

SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to fall





Scans up to





64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations





simultaneously.





Key features:

* Powered by the same IFVG detection engine as ICTIFVGmq4 (standalone indicator)

* Especially effective for targeting AMD (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution) setups

* Gold (XAUUSD) compatible ? auto pip-scaling applied internally

* No repainting ? all signals based on confirmed (closed) bars only









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## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series





Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life.

The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.

Here are the hottest tools available right now:





- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups.





- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner

A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.

The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.





- AutoLineSaver

An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.

Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts ? an extremely

convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.









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## 3. Basic Specifications





* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only

* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection

* No repainting

* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)

* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes

* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized





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## 4. Basic Usage





### Step 1





Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.





Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.





### Step 2





Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.

The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).





### Step 3





Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.





### Step 4





Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.





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## 5. Color Meanings





Each cell represents:





1 symbol × 1 timeframe





| Color | Meaning |

| ------------------- | ---------------------------------------------- |

| Bullish normal | Bullish condition is currently active |

| Bullish alert | A new bullish signal fired on a confirmed bar |

| Bearish normal | Bearish condition is currently active |

| Bearish alert | A new bearish signal fired on a confirmed bar |

| No-signal normal | No signal present |

| No-signal alert | Signal has ended |





Alert colors appear immediately after a signal fires.





They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.





In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.





If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.





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## 6. Installation





1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.





2. Restart MT4.





3. Apply the indicator to any chart.









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## 7. First Launch Warning





On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:





Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once





In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.





Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.





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## 8. Symbol Settings ? UseSymbols





Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.





### Specify by currency code





EUR USD JPY





Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:





EURUSD





EURJPY





USDJPY





### Specify a symbol directly





XAUUSD





Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.





### Mixed input





XAUUSD USD EUR JPY





In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.





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## 9. Unique Parameters ? ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner





The scanner calls the IFVG detection engine (ICTIFVGmq4) internally with the following

preset values. These are optimized for multi-pair scanner operation:





| Parameter | Value | Description |

| -------------- | ----- | -------------------------------------------------------- |

| IFVG_GapBars | 15 | Bars back to search for a matching FVG from signal bar |

| bUseMAFilter | OFF | MA trend filter disabled ? all pairs scanned regardless |

| ShowZones | OFF | Zone rectangles suppressed (not needed in panel mode) |

| MinFVG_Pips | 0.0 | Auto-scale mode: ATR × 20% for Gold, ATR × 10% for FX |

| FVG_EpsPoints | 0.0 | Strict FVG detection (no overlap tolerance) |





To customize these values, modify the iCustom() call inside CheckTrend() in

ICTIFVGSearch_en.mq4.





For full parameter explanations, refer to the standalone indicator manual:

ICTIFVGmq4_en_MANUAL.txt





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## 10. Common Parameters





### Timeframe Display Settings





bUseM1

bUseM5

bUseM15

bUseM30

bUseH1

bUseH4

bUseD1

bUseW1





Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.





### Alert Settings





bAlertOnce

bFindAlert

bLostAlert

bAlertM1

bAlertM5

bAlertM15

bAlertM30

bAlertH1

bAlertH4

bAlertD1

bAlertW1





Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.

Display and alerts can be managed independently.





### Spread Settings





bUseSpread

MaxSpread





Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.





### Notification Settings





bMail

bPush





Configure email and mobile push notifications.

MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.





### Symbol Settings





UseSymbols

AddSymbol





Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.





### Special Functions





SelfRifresh

SymOnOff

AddText





Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.





### Display Position Settings





ATRCorner

TxtXBase

LineMax

FontSize

TxtXPos

TxtXSpace

TxtYPos





Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.





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## 11. Usage Tips





* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars

* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection

* Use the 200 EMA to confirm the major trend direction

* Use MACD to confirm entry timing

* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis

* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance

* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts



