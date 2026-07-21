IFVG Finder zone snd sign

  • Indicators
  • Shin Kojima
    Shin Kojima

    Shin Kojima

    3 (1)
    MT4 indicator developer with 10+ years of live trading experience.
    Specializing in alert tools and scanners for ICT-based traders.
    Zero complaints. Reliable tools. Real support.
    MQL4 / MQL5 Development Services
    • Custom Indicator Modifications
    16 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 21 July 2026


FREE for the First 100 Users

  IFVG Signals Indicator  (ICTIFVGmq4_en.mq4)  Platform: MetaTrader 4

Signal  : IFVG Buy / IFVG Sell arrows on the main chart

Zone    : Horizontal rectangle drawn at the confirmed IFVG zone

IFVG Sing  Guide is Here 


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WHAT IS AN IFVG?

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FVG  (Fair Value Gap)  : A 3-bar price gap where Bar[t+2] and Bar[t] do NOT

                          overlap, leaving an unfilled "gap" (imbalance zone).


IFVG (Inverse FVG)     : A subsequent candle whose BODY fully breaks through

                          the FVG band in the OPPOSITE direction of the original

                          FVG.  This "inversion" flips the zone from support to

                          resistance (or vice versa) and generates a trade signal.


Detection logic

  Bull FVG band  → body breaks DOWNWARD  → SELL signal (arrow at prev bar)

  Bear FVG band  → body breaks UPWARD    → BUY  signal (arrow at prev bar)


Arrow placement : The signal arrow is drawn on the bar that COMPLETED the

                  breakout (prev = A+1), NOT on the current unfinished bar.


Zone display    : A shaded rectangle is drawn from the FVG origin bar to the

                  breakout bar when ShowZones = true.


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INPUT PARAMETERS

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[ Signals ]

  bAlert          (default: true )

    Show a pop-up alert when an IFVG forms on the LATEST completed bar (i=0).

    Alerts fire at most once per bar to avoid duplicates.


  bNotification   (default: false)

    Send a push notification to the MT4 mobile app in addition to the alert.

    Requires MT4 mobile app paired with your account.


  bEmailAlert     (default: false)

    Send an email alert when an IFVG signal fires.

    Subject and body both contain the signal text (e.g. "[XAUUSD,60] BUY IFVG").

    *** Requires MT4 email settings to be configured first ***

      Tools → Options → Email tab:

        SMTP Server  : your outgoing mail server (e.g. smtp.gmail.com:587)

        SMTP Login   : your email address

        SMTP Password: your password / app password

        From / To    : sender and recipient addresses

    After saving, click "Test" to verify delivery before enabling this flag.


[ FVG Detection ]

  IFVG_GapBars    (default: 15)

    How many bars back from the current bar to search for a matching FVG.

    Larger values catch older FVGs but may increase false signals.

    Recommended range: 8 ? 20.


  FVG_EpsPoints   (default: 0.0)

    Detection tolerance in Points (the broker's smallest price unit).

    0 = strict (High/Low must not overlap at all).

    Increase slightly (e.g. 1.0 ? 3.0) on brokers with large spreads or

    if valid FVGs are being missed due to minor wick overlaps.


  MinFVG_Pips     (default: 0.0)

    Minimum FVG width filter.  FVGs narrower than this are ignored.


    0   = AUTO  (ATR-based, instrument-aware)

             Gold / metals  (Digits <= 2) : threshold = ATR × 20 %

             Forex / others              : threshold = ATR × 10 %

    > 0 = MANUAL  ? value is treated as a PERCENTAGE of ATR.

             Example: MinFVG_Pips = 10  →  threshold = ATR × 10 %

             Example: MinFVG_Pips = 20  →  threshold = ATR × 20 %

    ※ This setting works identically on XAUUSD and any forex pair because

       it is always expressed relative to the instrument's own ATR, NOT in

       raw pip units.


[ MA Filter ]

  bUseMAFilter    (default: true )

    Enable a moving-average trend filter to reduce counter-trend signals.

      BUY  signal requires  : MA is falling  AND  close[prev] < MA

      SELL signal requires  : MA is rising   AND  close[prev] > MA

    Turn OFF to see all raw IFVG signals regardless of trend direction.


  MA_Period       (default: 21)

    Period of the moving average used for the trend filter.


  MA_Kind         (default: 1)

    Moving average type.

      0 = SMA  (Simple)

      1 = EMA  (Exponential)  ← default

      2 = SMMA (Smoothed)

      3 = LWMA (Linear Weighted)

      4 = Same as 3


[ Visual ]

  ShowZones       (default: true )

    Draw a filled rectangle on the chart spanning the FVG band from the

    origin bar to the breakout bar.  Only drawn when IFVG is confirmed.


  ZoneColorBuy    (default: dark teal  C'6,38,37' )

    Background color of confirmed BUY zone rectangles.


  ZoneColorSell   (default: dark purple C'62,0,62' )

    Background color of confirmed SELL zone rectangles.


  ATR_Period      (default: 14)

    ATR period used for two purposes:

      1. Arrow vertical offset   (ATR × ATR_Multiplier)

      2. MinFVG auto threshold   (ATR × 10 % or 20 %)


  ATR_Multiplier  (default: 0.20)

    Controls how far above/below the bar the signal arrow is placed.

    0.20  = arrow offset of 20 % of the ATR value.

    Increase if arrows overlap candle bodies; decrease for tighter placement.


[ Performance ]

  MaxBackBars     (default: 2000)

    Maximum number of bars to recalculate on each tick.

    0 = only the latest bar (fastest, no history drawing).

    Reduce if the indicator slows MT4 on long charts.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY INSTRUMENT

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  Generic (all forex pairs ? safe starting point)                        │

  ├─────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │ IFVG_GapBars    │ 8                                                      │

  │ MinFVG_Pips     │ 0  (auto: ATR × 10 %)                                  │

  │ bUseMAFilter    │ true                                                   │

  │ MA_Period       │ 21                                                     │

  │ MA_Kind         │ 1  (EMA)                                               │

  │ ATR_Period      │ 14                                                     │

  │ ATR_Multiplier  │ 0.20                                                   │

  └─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  XAUUSD (Gold) ? recommended settings                                   │

  ├─────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │ IFVG_GapBars    │ 15                                                     │

  │ MinFVG_Pips     │ 0  (auto: ATR × 20 %  ← activated automatically       │

  │                 │     because XAUUSD has Digits <= 2)                    │

  │ bUseMAFilter    │ true                                                   │

  │ MA_Period       │ 21                                                     │

  │ MA_Kind         │ 1  (EMA)                                               │

  │ ATR_Period      │ 14                                                     │

  │ ATR_Multiplier  │ 0.20                                                   │

  └─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

  Note: With MinFVG_Pips = 0 the indicator detects Gold automatically via

  Digits and applies a 20 % ATR threshold.  No manual adjustment needed

  when switching between XAUUSD and other pairs.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIGNAL LOGIC SUMMARY

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  1. Indicator scans bars i = MaxBackBars … 0  (oldest to newest).


  2. For each bar i  (called "A"):

     a. prev = i + 1  (the candidate breakout bar)

     b. Search bars  [prev+1 … i+IFVG_GapBars]  for a valid FVG.

     c. Measure the FVG band width; skip if width < MinFVG threshold.

     d. Check that no bar between the FVG and prev already closed outside

        the band (ensures the band was "intact" until prev).

     e. Test whether prev bar's BODY fully broke through the band in the

        opposite direction  (body uses prev close as open proxy).

     f. Apply MA filter if bUseMAFilter = true.

     g. If all checks pass:

          Bull FVG + downward body break  →  SELL arrow at prev bar high

          Bear FVG + upward  body break  →  BUY  arrow at prev bar low

          Draw zone rectangle if ShowZones = true.

          Fire alert/notification if i == 0 and bAlert/bNotification.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALSO AVAILABLE: IFVG ALL-CURRENCY SCANNER

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  This indicator monitors a SINGLE chart for IFVG signals.

  If you want to scan ALL currency pairs simultaneously and get notified

  the moment any pair fires an IFVG ? check out the scanner version:


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner  (ICTIFVGSearch)                         │

  ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │  ? Scans 20+ currency pairs across multiple timeframes at once          │

  │  ? Displays a real-time hit list: pair name + timeframe + signal type   │

  │  ? Click any row to jump directly to that chart                         │

  │  ? Same IFVG detection engine as this indicator ? fully consistent      │

  │  ? Supports Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and all major / minor FX pairs      │

  │  ? Saves hours of manual chart-switching every session                  │

  ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │  Available on MQL5 Market:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/181837&nbsp;             │

  └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


  "The world's only multi-pair IFVG scanner for MT4."


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTES & TIPS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  ? The indicator redraws on every new bar (triggered by the bar open time

    check dtCheck).  Past arrows do NOT repaint once their bar is closed.


  ? Zone rectangles are deleted automatically when the indicator is removed

    from the chart (OnDeinit).


  ? If you see too many signals on a ranging market, try:

      ? Increasing MinFVG_Pips  (e.g. 15 ? 25)

      ? Increasing IFVG_GapBars  (look for only larger / more recent FVGs)

      ? Enabling bUseMAFilter if it is currently OFF


  ? If you miss signals you can visually identify, try:

      ? Setting FVG_EpsPoints to 1.0 ? 3.0

      ? Reducing MinFVG_Pips (or keeping it at 0 for auto)

      ? Increasing IFVG_GapBars


  ? On 5-digit (or 3-digit) brokers the pip size is normalised automatically

    by the internal PipSize() function.


  ? MinFVG_Pips auto mode switches the threshold:

        Gold (Digits ? 2)  →  ATR × 20 %   (wider gap required)

        Others             →  ATR × 10 %   (standard)



--------------------------------------------

- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

--------------------------------------------

  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81129

  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups.




================================================================================

  End of Manual

================================================================================


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