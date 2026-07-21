Discord SignalQP

Discord Signal & Performance Forwarder for MT5

Send your trades directly from MetaTrader 5 to your Discord server – modern, fully automated, and highly structured! Perfect for your trading community or personal journaling.

Key Features:

  • Complete Signal Transmission: Automatically sends all Buy and Sell orders, including symbol, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP).

  • Live Trade Updates: Instant notifications when a trade is moved to Break-Even (BE) or closed.

  • Transparent Profit Breakdown: Displays gross profit, commission, swap fees, exact net profit, and the updated account balance upon trade closure.

  • Flexible Performance Reports: Automatically posts daily, weekly, and monthly performance summaries.

  • Dual Webhook Separation: Supports two separate Webhook links to keep trading signals and performance reports cleanly separated in different Discord channels.

Language & Customization:

The base version is provided in German. Depending on demand or individual request, additional language versions and custom feature expansions can be provided.


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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