Neuron Trade Replay

NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened

Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart, exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&L counting in real time, and the maximum favourable / adverse excursion and R-multiple measured for you. Go through your trades one at a time and finally understand why each one won or lost. 100% local and native MT5. Utility — it reads your history and draws; it does not place trades.

At a glance

  • Replay every closed trade one by one — pick it from the list, watch it play out bar-by-bar.
  • Strategy-Tester-style transport — restart, step back, play / pause, step forward, with 1x / 5x / 10x speed.
  • Tick-by-tick mode — watch each candle form tick by tick, or candle-by-candle.
  • Switch timeframe on the fly — replay the same trade on M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1 · H4.
  • Full MT5-style zoom & pan — drag the price axis to squeeze vertically, the time axis horizontally, drag to scroll; double-click to reset.
  • Hundreds of candles of context loaded before and after every trade — scroll out to see the whole story.
  • Per-trade analytics — IN / OUT markers, entry / stop / target levels, win-loss path, MFE, MAE, R-multiple, live P&L.
  • Date-range filter, range presets and a clean dark dashboard with light/dark theme toggle.
  • 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Utility — it does not trade.

The trade dashboard

  • Full closed-trade history — every position you have closed, newest first, grouped from your account's deal history.
  • Rich detail per trade — open / close time, symbol, ticket, type, volume, open and close price, S/L, T/P, commission, swap, net profit, pips and R — with profit and direction colour-coded green / red.
  • Date filters — a From / To calendar picker plus one-click 7D · 30D · All presets.
  • Click any trade to open the replay window for that trade — work through your history one trade at a time.

Replay & analyze each trade

  • Bar-by-bar replay — the trade's chart is revealed candle by candle on the bar close, exactly like the Strategy Tester, so you re-live the decision in real time.
  • Tick-by-tick mode — switch on Ticks and the forming candle moves tick by tick (open → swing → close) so you feel how price actually traded inside each bar.
  • Transport & speed — restart, step back, play / pause, step forward; play at 1x, 5x or 10x.
  • Entry / exit on the chart — IN and OUT markers with vertical time guides, a connecting line coloured green (win) or red (loss), and a shaded holding-period band that fills in as it plays.
  • Levels — entry, stop-loss and take-profit drawn with right-axis price tags (far levels are clamped to the edge so the candles always stay large and readable).
  • Live read-out — floating P&L that counts as the trade plays, plus MFE (max favourable), MAE (max adverse), R-multiple and a progress bar.
  • Real chart axes — right-side price axis, bottom time axis, grid and a live current-price tag that tracks the last revealed candle.
  • Change timeframe live — M1 to H4 — to see the same trade in finer or coarser detail.

Zoom, pan & context — like the MT5 chart

  • Squeeze vertically — drag the price axis up / down to zoom the price scale.
  • Squeeze horizontally — drag the time axis left / right to zoom the candles in or out.
  • Scroll — drag the chart body to pan in any direction; double-click to snap back to the trade.
  • Lots of surrounding context — hundreds of candles before and after the trade are loaded, so you can zoom out and study the lead-up and the aftermath.

How it works

NeuronReplay reads your account's closed deals from the standard MetaTrader 5 trade history, groups them into trades (entry / exit price and time, volume, stop, target, commission, swap and net profit), and pulls the surrounding bars for each trade with CopyRates. The replay, the floating P&L and the MFE / MAE / R figures are all computed locally on your terminal — there is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service.

Inputs

Input Default What it does
InpTheme Dark Colour theme of the dashboard and windows (also toggleable from the title bar).
InpTF M5 Default timeframe used to replay a trade (changeable live in the replay window).
InpLookback 30 Bars shown before the entry in the default (zoomed-in) view.
InpLookfwd 18 Bars shown after the exit in the default view.
Optional dashboard columns
InpColTicket / InpColType / InpColVolume true Show the ticket / buy-sell / volume columns.
InpColOpen / InpColClose / InpColCloseT true Show the open price / close price / close time columns.
InpColSL / InpColTP true Show the stop-loss / take-profit columns.
InpColComm / InpColSwap false Show the commission / swap columns.
InpColPips / InpColR true Show the pips / R-multiple columns.

Open time, symbol and net profit are always shown.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol and any timeframe.
  • Reads the standard built-in MT5 trade history; no external indicators or data feeds required.
  • Native MQL5 — no DLLs, no sockets, no web requests.

What it is NOT

  • It is a utility — it reads your closed-trade history and replays trades on a chart; it does not place, modify or close trades.
  • It is not a signal service and makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.
  • It replays your own historical trades for study; past trades are not indicative of future results — always combine review with your own plan and risk management.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.

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Утилиты
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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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