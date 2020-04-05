M1 Quantum EA MT5
- Experts
-
Hamed DehganiI’m Hamed, a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer with 18 years of experience in creating Expert Advisors, Indicators, and trading tools for MetaTrader platforms.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Pricing Plan:
- Current Price: $499 (Early Adopter Offer)
- Next Planned Price: $599
- Planned Retail Price: $1,499
Please contact me after your purchase to receive a personalized trading plan and the most suitable setup based on your account size and risk tolerance.
M1 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading robot based on the successful M1 Quantum trading strategy. It scans the market, finds high-quality entries, and manages trades automatically with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Key Features of M1 Quantum EA
- Fully automated trading system
- Multi Pair Algorithem Designed For M1 Time Frame
- Works on accounts starting from $500 or More
- Built-in optimization engine with no complex settings
- Every trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No Martingale, No Grid trading
- Accurate entries based on the M1 Quantum strategy
- Safe and controlled risk management
24/7 VIP Support is included for all M1 Quantum EA customers.