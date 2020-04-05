Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5

Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor specially designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple and practical trend scalping system.

This EA follows trend signals and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when market conditions match the strategy logic. It is built to capture short-term opportunities on Gold while managing positions automatically with trailing profit logic.

The system is suitable for traders who prefer:

  • automatic execution
  • clear chart signals
  • simple setup
  • fast reaction to trend changes

Key Features:

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD
  • Trend-following scalping strategy
  • Automatic BUY and SELL entries
  • Supports multiple positions
  • Can start from 0.01 lot
  • Example setup: 0.01 lot with up to 10 positions
  • Automatic trailing profit management
  • Telegram notifications for position open and close
  • Visual trend zones and signal display on chart

Recommended Trading Conditions:

  • Minimum balance: 100 USD or more
  • Recommended account type: RAW account
  • Can also be used on Standard and Cent accounts
  • Recommended leverage: 1:500, 1:1000, or higher
  • Optimized for XAUUSD

Why RAW account is recommended:
Gold scalping is sensitive to spread and entry quality. A lower spread account can help the EA perform more efficiently, especially during active market movement.

Important Notes:

  • This EA is designed for XAUUSD only
  • Market conditions can change, so results may vary depending on broker, spread, leverage, and execution speed
  • Please test on demo account first before using on real account
  • Start with a small lot size and use proper risk management

Who is this EA for?
This EA is suitable for traders who want an automatic XAUUSD trading tool with trend-based entry logic, simple operation, and clear visual monitoring.


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