Test It on the Live Market Before You Buy : This product includes a FREE trial version that you can download directly and use on a Demo account . Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product.

This product includes a that you can download directly and use on a . Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product. Prop Firm Trade Assistant is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to pass and protect prop firm accounts with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution.

is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution. Is product sutiable for you ? This product is suitable for manual traders who want to trade easier, faster, and smarter. This assistant helps you avoid more losses and psychological mistakes.

Pricing : Price remain on 50$ for first 100 purchasers and then jump on 100$ as fair price of this product.

Prop Firm Trade Assistant is a professional trade assistant specially customized for prop firm trading. It helps you define your prop account, memorize your firm rules inside the panel, then execute and manage trades with risk always under control.

Instead of switching between calculators, notes, and the chart, everything lives in one modern dashboard: your limits, your risk %, your entry levels, and your live account status — designed to keep you disciplined while you trade.

Key features of Prop Firm Trade Assistant

Built for Prop Firm Challenge, Evaluation, and Funded accounts

accounts Save and remember your prop rules (daily loss, max drawdown, profit target, reset time, and more)

(daily loss, max drawdown, profit target, reset time, and more) Risk-based lot calculation from Risk % and Stop Loss distance

from Risk % and Stop Loss distance Fast execution: Instant Buy / Sell and pending Limit / Stop orders

and pending orders Visual Win / Lose zones on chart — drag Entry, SL, and TP like a trade manager

on chart — drag Entry, SL, and TP like a trade manager Live Statistics for balance, equity, daily P/L, drawdown, win rate, and remaining limits

for balance, equity, daily P/L, drawdown, win rate, and remaining limits Beautiful Dark / Light UI, movable panel, and settings saved per symbol

UI, movable panel, and settings saved per symbol Easy to use for beginners, powerful enough for serious prop traders

How traders use it Open Profile and enter your prop firm rules. Set your preferred Risk % on the Trade page. Enable Visual zones, drag Entry / SL / TP to your plan. Place Instant or Pending order with one click. Watch Statistics to stay inside daily loss and max drawdown limits. Simple workflow. Professional control. Built for prop firm success.

What is inside the panel?

The assistant is organized into five clear pages. Each page has one job — so you always know where to look.

1) Profile Page

Define your prop account once and keep it memorized inside the assistant.

Account type: Challenge / Funded / Evaluation

Starting Balance, Profit Target %, Daily Loss Limit %, Max Drawdown %

Daily Reset Time and drawdown mode (Equity / Balance)

Include Floating Loss and Trailing Drawdown options

Trade limits: Max Lot, Max Open Trades, Max Daily Trades, Max Exposure %

Risk profile preset: Conservative / Normal / Aggressive

2) Control Page

Stay protected by prop-style guardrails and discipline settings.

Block filters for Daily Loss, Max Drawdown, News, Spread, Volatility, and Session

Warning Zone and Danger Zone levels with visual meter

Cooldown tools: Cooldown After Losses, Max Consecutive Losses

Daily Trade Limit and Revenge Protection

3) Trade Page

Your main execution center — calculate risk, place orders, and manage levels visually.

Quick Risk presets: 0.25% / 0.50% / 1.00% / Custom

Lot size calculated automatically from Risk % and Stop Loss

BUY / SELL with live Ask / Bid and spread display

PLACE INSTANT BUY / PLACE INSTANT SELL for market entries

/ for market entries Pending orders: Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop

SL / TP in pips and price, with money risk and reward display

R:R presets from 1:1 to 1:4

to Visual zones : soft win/lose areas plus draggable Entry / SL / TP boxes

: soft win/lose areas plus draggable Entry / SL / TP boxes Smart pending logic: when you move Entry above/below market, invalid pending buttons turn off automatically

Instant order button disables when Entry is parked for Limit / Stop — so you do not open the wrong order type

4) Management Page

Prepare your trade management and protection style for open positions.

Trailing modes: Classic / ATR / Candle / Structure

Break-even, Partial Close, and Lock Profit targets by R:R

Max Symbol Exposure and Max Basket Exposure

Correlation Control and Hedge Detection

Disable Trading and Emergency Lock for full stop when needed

5) Statistics Page

See your prop account health in real time while you trade.

Balance, Equity, Daily P/L, Floating P/L

Current Drawdown %, Win Rate, Profit Factor

Remaining Daily Loss and Remaining Max Drawdown

Survival, Consistency, and Risk Stability scores

Blocked Trades, Prevented Violations, and Rule Warnings counters

Design & comfort

Clean modern panel with Dark and Light themes

Movable dashboard — drag it where you like on the chart

Collapse mode for a compact workspace

Settings are saved automatically (panel + per-symbol trade settings)

Prop Firm Trade Assistant is not just another order panel. It is a complete trading companion for prop traders who want structure, risk control, and fast execution in one beautiful tool.

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