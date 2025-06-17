Sharpshooter MT5


“Sharpshooter” – One Shot, One Profit
Precision Entry. Clean Exit. Zero Drama.

Sharpshooter is a new generation Expert Advisor (EA) with a One Shot Trading strategy, using a combination of ATR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and RSI to detect the most optimal entry — just one shot, straight to the target.

Specially designed for modern traders looking for efficiency, accuracy, and total risk control without the need for martingale, grid, or averaging. This is an EA for those who are serious but relaxed, and don't want to be complicated.

Featured Features
Precision One-Shot Strategy – Single entry with tight TP & SL, no spam orders.

ATR + AO + RSI Combination Indicator – Entry only when volatility, momentum, and RSI signals match.
No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging – Trading clean & safe.
Dynamic SL/TP – Automatically adjusted based on market volatility (ATR-based).
Multi Pair Support – Suitable for EUR/USD, but flexible for other major pairs.
Time Filter & Auto Close – Control trading time easily.
Low Drawdown, High Accuracy – Stable and consistent in trending and ranging markets.
Fully Automated – Set & forget. Let EA do the work.

How it Works
Analyze the market using ATR (volatility), AO (momentum), and RSI (overbought/oversold signal).
Entry is done only when all indicators are in sync.
EA immediately sets TP and SL upon entry.
Doesn't open another position until a new signal appears. One position, one target, one result.

Why Choose "Sharpshooter"?
Very Gen Z Strategy - One quality entry > many random entries.
Tight Risk Management - Suitable for small to large accounts.
Visual & Easy-to-Use - Simple interface and setup, suitable for all levels.
Automated & Chill - No need to keep an eye on the chart, let EA do the thinking.
