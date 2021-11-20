Hunting Cat Scalper MT5
- Experts
- Pak Hong Poon
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 5 November 2022
- Activations: 5
Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.
Live signal:
Set C (with trailing stop):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094
Main Features
- Identifies breakout levels in price patterns
- Resistant to high ping environment
- Calculated hedging mechanism (Set B)
- Pending orders to minimize slippage
- No risky strategies e.g. grid or martingale
- Strict stoploss on every order
- Survived long term backtest of 99.9% modality
- No overfitting
- Hedging account
- Low spread raw ECN broker
- Currency base: no limit
- Autolot calculation based on USD
- Adjust autolot risk level according to the exchange rate if you use other currency
- Minimum recommended deposit: Depends on your risk level (see below)
Recommended Sets
- Two very different strategies are derived from the same EA
- Recommended to run Set A & B in separate accounts
- Set A
- Currency pairs: USDJPY(main), EURUSD, USDCAD
- Timeframe: M30
- Settings:
- Set file attached in "Comment" section
- Lotsize per 0.01lot:
- Low risk-350; Moderate risk-250; High risk-150
- Set B
- Currency pair: USDJPY
- Timeframe: H1 & H4
- Settings:
- Either H1 Set1(conservative entry) OR H1 Set2 (aggressive entry)
- And H4 set (default set)
- Lotsize per 0.01lot: (manual lot recommended)
- Low risk-550; Moderate risk-400; High risk-250
- Set C
- Currency pair: USDJPY
- Timeframe: H1 & H4
- Settings:
- Set file attached in Comment #15 of the comment section
- Lotsize per 0.01lot:
- Low risk-250; High risk-50
Input parameters
How to Setup
- Download the EA on your MT5 terminal
- Download the additional set files from the #1 comment in the "Comment" section
- Open the chart of the corresponding currency with the right timeframe
- Drag the EA onto the chart and load the corresponding set files
- Choose your own lotsize settings and risk level
- Allow autotrading
Disclaimer
- Backtest result is based on historical data which does not guarantee future performance and profit
- This MT5 version is translated from the MT4 EA coding. Results may vary in some cases.
- Trade with an amount and a risk level you feel comfortable with
- Start with a demo account to understand the EA mechanism first
- A good ECN broker with low spread is essential. Message me if you don't have one
Both Hunting Cats (MT4 and MT5) are my most profitable EA's