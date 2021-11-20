Hunting Cat Scalper MT5

5

Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts. 

A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions.

Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449)  

Live signal:

Set C (with trailing stop): 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094

Main Features

  • Identifies breakout levels in price patterns 
  • Resistant to high ping environment 
  • Calculated hedging mechanism (Set B)
  • Pending orders to minimize slippage  
  • No risky strategies e.g. grid or martingale
  • Strict stoploss on every order 
  • Survived long term backtest of 99.9% modality 
  • No overfitting 
Requirements 
  • Hedging account 
  • Low spread raw ECN broker 
  • Currency base: no limit 
    • Autolot calculation based on USD
    • Adjust autolot risk level according to the exchange rate if you use other currency
  • Minimum recommended deposit: Depends on your risk level (see below)

Recommended Sets

  • Two very different strategies are derived from the same EA 
  • Recommended to run Set A & B in separate accounts
  • Set A 
    • Currency pairs: USDJPY(main), EURUSD, USDCAD
    • Timeframe: M30 
    • Settings: 
      • Set file attached in "Comment" section
    • Lotsize per 0.01lot: 
      • Low risk-350; Moderate risk-250; High risk-150
  • Set B 
    • Currency pair: USDJPY
    • Timeframe: H1 & H4
    • Settings: 
      • Either H1 Set1(conservative entry) OR H1 Set2 (aggressive entry) 
      • And H4 set (default set)
    • Lotsize per 0.01lot: (manual lot recommended)
      • Low risk-550; Moderate risk-400; High risk-250
  • Set C 
      • Currency pair: USDJPY
        • Timeframe: H1 & H4 
          • Settings:
              • Set file attached in Comment #15 of the comment section
            • Lotsize per 0.01lot: 
              • Low risk-250; High risk-50

          Input parameters  

          How to Setup 

          1. Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
          2. Download the additional set files from the #1 comment in the "Comment" section 
          3. Open the chart of the corresponding currency with the right timeframe 
          4. Drag the EA onto the chart and load the corresponding set files 
          5. Choose your own lotsize settings and risk level 
          6. Allow autotrading 

            Disclaimer 

            • Backtest result is based on historical data which does not guarantee future performance and profit
            • This MT5 version is translated from the MT4 EA coding. Results may vary in some cases.
            • Trade with an amount and a risk level you feel comfortable with 
            • Start with a demo account to understand the EA mechanism first 
            • A good ECN broker with low spread is essential. Message me if you don't have one
            Trade safe!



            Reviews 3
            JMS
            220
            JMS 2022.08.18 14:52 
             

            Both Hunting Cats (MT4 and MT5) are my most profitable EA's

            Reply to review