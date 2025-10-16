Break Out Explosion MT5

5

Symbols: USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY (I Love USDCHF_H1)
Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation
Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule
Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private message and I will personally send you the Screener file.)
Full trading system concept : Read Article (full concept explained in this article)

Product has been upgraded to version 1.5 (I do manual trade every day on live account and improve this indicator continuesly)

MT4 Version Of Break Out Explosion Is Available : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155132

Live Signal that show my real trades on 1000$ account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348010

Join the Discussion

A support group is available in the MQL5 community chat. Join Support Group to share ideas, ask questions, or discuss trading setups with other users.

About Break Out Explosion

Break Out Explosion is a complete trading system designed to identify powerful breakout signals in the direction of the main market trend.
It works by detecting minor trendline breakouts that align with the larger directional trend, ensuring high-probability setups with clear logic.

Each trade setup follows three simple steps:

  1. A directional wave is formed.

  2. A retracement occurs (customizable percentage).

  3. A minor trendline breaks in the direction of the main trend.

This indicator provides accurate, real-time signals with no lag, repaint, or delay.
It automatically suggests an optimal stop loss based on recent swing levels and offers three dynamic take profit levels using individual risk–reward factors.

Key Features

  • Built-in user-friendly dashboard with adjustable options.

  • Customizable Bullish/Bearish Fibonacci for retracement visualization.

  • Swing-based or fixed stop loss settings.

  • Up to 3 customizable take profit targets.

  • Moving Average filter to allow only trades in trend direction.

Break Out Explosion combines professional logic with an intuitive interface—ideal for traders who value precision, structure, and simplicity in their trading strategy.

Reviews 2
Salar Jamlu
23
Salar Jamlu 2025.11.22 06:29 
 

Break Out Explosion has been amazing for my trading! I used it on USDCHF H1 last week and caught a perfect move — made solid profit on my real account. The signals match perfectly with my old strategy, which was based on retrace entries on moving lines, but this indicator gives even more accurate entry points. I’m really happy with this purchase.

sanapa
198
sanapa 2025.11.17 12:40 
 

I've been using Break Out Explosion MT5 and I'm truly satisfied. The indicator is reliable and well-designed, and it's now an essential part of my trading system. Huge thanks to Hamed Dehgani for creating such a powerful tool.

