Strategy Assistant MT4
- Indicators
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Hamed DehganiI’m Hamed, a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer with 18 years of experience in creating Expert Advisors, Indicators, and trading tools for MetaTrader platforms.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 29 July 2026
- Activations: 7
Strategy Assistant Introduction
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15 Powerful Trading Strategies in One Smart Indicator
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Easy setup with no complex settings
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Fast calculations with the ability to manage drawings and alerts for a wide range of trading strategies on a single chart.
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MT5 Version : Open
Strategy Assistant is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to help traders analyze the market using some of the most popular and effective strategies used by professional traders.
Instead of installing multiple indicators and switching between tools, Strategy Assistant combines 15 powerful strategies inside one intelligent assistant. These strategies are organized in different categories in a beautiful graphical dashboard in the right-side menu.
Categories and strategy details:
Price Patterns
These classic chart patterns help traders identify potential reversals and continuation movements.
- Double Top / Bottom
- Head & Shoulders
- Butterfly Pattern
- Triangle Pattern
- Supply & Demand Zones
- Cup And Handle
Candlestick Patterns
Recognize high-probability candlestick signals that traders use to detect market sentiment and possible reversals.
- Engulfing Pattern
- Inside Bar
- Doji
- Morning Star / Evening Star
- Hammer
Understand market structure and evaluate trend strength using intelligent automated tools.
- Market Structure Break Out
- Auto Trend Line
- Swing Points
- Trend Strength
- Channel Detection
With just a few clicks, traders can enable or disable each strategy, making the indicator flexible for different trading styles.
No complicated configuration.
No confusing settings.
Simply activate the tools you need and start analyzing the market.
Multi Asset Strategy Guide
|Asset
|Analysis Method
|Suitable Patterns
|S&P 500 (US500)
|Higher TF → Lower TF (D1 → H4 → H1)
|Auto Trend Line, Triangle Pattern, Cup & Handle, Market Structure Breakout
|NASDAQ (US100)
|Momentum + Structure (H4 → H1 → M15)
|Market Structure Breakout, Channel Detection, Trend Strength, Triangle Pattern
|Gold (XAUUSD)
|Volatility + Reaction Zones (H1 → M15 → M5)
|Supply & Demand Zones, Engulfing Pattern, Market Structure Breakout, Hammer
|Oil (WTI)
|Fundamental + Structure (H4 → H1)
|Channel Detection, Double Top/Bottom, Market Structure Breakout, Trend Strength
|EURUSD
|Clean Structure + Trend (H4 → H1 → M15)
|Trend Line, Triangle Pattern, Inside Bar, Market Structure Breakout
|GBPUSD
|Volatility + Reversal (H1 → M15)
|Engulfing Pattern, Double Top/Bottom, Supply & Demand, Swing Points
|USDJPY
|Trend Following (D1 → H4 → H1)
|Trend Strength, Channel Detection, Auto Trend Line, Continuation Patterns
|BTCUSD (Crypto)
|High Volatility (H4 → H1 → M15)
|Market Structure Breakout, Triangle Pattern, Engulfing, Channel Detection
After extensive testing and research, I am pleased to introduce this guide table. It is designed to help you configure the most suitable strategies for each asset and understand the optimal analysis approach. All recommendations are based on the best-performing results observed in backtests over the past five years.
Smart Alert System
Strategy Assistant includes a fully customizable alert system.
Traders can activate alerts individually for each strategy, ensuring they never miss a trading opportunity.
Supported alerts include
- On-screen message alerts
- Push notifications to your mobile device
- Email notifications
You will instantly receive alerts when a new signal appears in the market just by enabling Bell Icon.
Simple and User-Friendly Interface
The indicator was designed to be easy to use.
- Right-side interactive menu
- Organized strategy pages
- One-click enable or disable system
- Clean chart display without clutter
Both beginner and experienced traders can start using Strategy Assistant within minutes.
Why Traders Choose Strategy Assistant
- 16 strategies combined in one indicator
- Simple setup and easy operation
- Fully customizable alerts
- Clean and professional interface
- Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
- Continuous upgrades with new strategies
Continuous Development
Strategy Assistant is continuously being improved. New strategies and enhancements will be added in future updates, making the tool even more powerful over time.
Purchasing the indicator now means you will benefit from all future improvements.