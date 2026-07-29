Strategy Assistant MT4

Strategy Assistant Introduction

  • 15 Powerful Trading Strategies in One Smart Indicator

  • Easy setup with no complex settings

  • Fast calculations with the ability to manage drawings and alerts for a wide range of trading strategies on a single chart.

  • MT5 Version : Open

Strategy Assistant is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to help traders analyze the market using some of the most popular and effective strategies used by professional traders.

Instead of installing multiple indicators and switching between tools, Strategy Assistant combines 15 powerful strategies inside one intelligent assistant. These strategies are organized in different categories in a beautiful graphical dashboard in the right-side menu.

Categories and strategy details:

Price Patterns
These classic chart patterns help traders identify potential reversals and continuation movements.

  • Double Top / Bottom
  • Head & Shoulders
  • Butterfly Pattern
  • Triangle Pattern
  • Supply & Demand Zones
  • Cup And Handle

Candlestick Patterns
Recognize high-probability candlestick signals that traders use to detect market sentiment and possible reversals.

  • Engulfing Pattern
  • Inside Bar
  • Doji
  • Morning Star / Evening Star
  • Hammer

Trend Tools

Understand market structure and evaluate trend strength using intelligent automated tools.

  • Market Structure Break Out
  • Auto Trend Line
  • Swing Points
  • Trend Strength
  • Channel Detection

With just a few clicks, traders can enable or disable each strategy, making the indicator flexible for different trading styles.

No complicated configuration.
No confusing settings.
Simply activate the tools you need and start analyzing the market.

Multi Asset Strategy Guide

Asset Analysis Method Suitable Patterns
S&P 500 (US500) Higher TF → Lower TF (D1 → H4 → H1) Auto Trend Line, Triangle Pattern, Cup & Handle, Market Structure Breakout
NASDAQ (US100) Momentum + Structure (H4 → H1 → M15) Market Structure Breakout, Channel Detection, Trend Strength, Triangle Pattern
Gold (XAUUSD) Volatility + Reaction Zones (H1 → M15 → M5) Supply & Demand Zones, Engulfing Pattern, Market Structure Breakout, Hammer
Oil (WTI) Fundamental + Structure (H4 → H1) Channel Detection, Double Top/Bottom, Market Structure Breakout, Trend Strength
EURUSD Clean Structure + Trend (H4 → H1 → M15) Trend Line, Triangle Pattern, Inside Bar, Market Structure Breakout
GBPUSD Volatility + Reversal (H1 → M15) Engulfing Pattern, Double Top/Bottom, Supply & Demand, Swing Points
USDJPY Trend Following (D1 → H4 → H1) Trend Strength, Channel Detection, Auto Trend Line, Continuation Patterns
BTCUSD (Crypto) High Volatility (H4 → H1 → M15) Market Structure Breakout, Triangle Pattern, Engulfing, Channel Detection

After extensive testing and research, I am pleased to introduce this guide table. It is designed to help you configure the most suitable strategies for each asset and understand the optimal analysis approach. All recommendations are based on the best-performing results observed in backtests over the past five years.

Smart Alert System

Strategy Assistant includes a fully customizable alert system.

Traders can activate alerts individually for each strategy, ensuring they never miss a trading opportunity.

Supported alerts include

  • On-screen message alerts
  • Push notifications to your mobile device
  • Email notifications

You will instantly receive alerts when a new signal appears in the market just by enabling Bell Icon.

Simple and User-Friendly Interface

The indicator was designed to be easy to use.

  • Right-side interactive menu
  • Organized strategy pages
  • One-click enable or disable system
  • Clean chart display without clutter
No complicated parameters

Both beginner and experienced traders can start using Strategy Assistant within minutes.

Why Traders Choose Strategy Assistant

  • 16 strategies combined in one indicator
  • Simple setup and easy operation
  • Fully customizable alerts
  • Clean and professional interface
  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
  • Continuous upgrades with new strategies

Continuous Development

Strategy Assistant is continuously being improved. New strategies and enhancements will be added in future updates, making the tool even more powerful over time.

Purchasing the indicator now means you will benefit from all future improvements.




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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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