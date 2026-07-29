Strategy Assistant MT4

Strategy Assistant Introduction

15 Powerful Trading Strategies in One Smart Indicator

Easy setup with no complex settings

Fast calculations with the ability to manage drawings and alerts for a wide range of trading strategies on a single chart.

MT5 Version : Open

Strategy Assistant is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to help traders analyze the market using some of the most popular and effective strategies used by professional traders.

Instead of installing multiple indicators and switching between tools, Strategy Assistant combines 15 powerful strategies inside one intelligent assistant. These strategies are organized in different categories in a beautiful graphical dashboard in the right-side menu.

Categories and strategy details:

Price Patterns

These classic chart patterns help traders identify potential reversals and continuation movements.

Double Top / Bottom

Head & Shoulders

Butterfly Pattern

Triangle Pattern

Supply & Demand Zones

Cup And Handle

Candlestick Patterns

Recognize high-probability candlestick signals that traders use to detect market sentiment and possible reversals.

Engulfing Pattern

Inside Bar

Doji

Morning Star / Evening Star

Hammer

Trend Tools

Understand market structure and evaluate trend strength using intelligent automated tools.

Market Structure Break Out

Auto Trend Line

Swing Points

Trend Strength

Channel Detection

With just a few clicks, traders can enable or disable each strategy, making the indicator flexible for different trading styles.

No complicated configuration.

No confusing settings.

Simply activate the tools you need and start analyzing the market.

Multi Asset Strategy Guide

Asset Analysis Method Suitable Patterns S&P 500 (US500) Higher TF → Lower TF (D1 → H4 → H1) Auto Trend Line, Triangle Pattern, Cup & Handle, Market Structure Breakout NASDAQ (US100) Momentum + Structure (H4 → H1 → M15) Market Structure Breakout, Channel Detection, Trend Strength, Triangle Pattern Gold (XAUUSD) Volatility + Reaction Zones (H1 → M15 → M5) Supply & Demand Zones, Engulfing Pattern, Market Structure Breakout, Hammer Oil (WTI) Fundamental + Structure (H4 → H1) Channel Detection, Double Top/Bottom, Market Structure Breakout, Trend Strength EURUSD Clean Structure + Trend (H4 → H1 → M15) Trend Line, Triangle Pattern, Inside Bar, Market Structure Breakout GBPUSD Volatility + Reversal (H1 → M15) Engulfing Pattern, Double Top/Bottom, Supply & Demand, Swing Points USDJPY Trend Following (D1 → H4 → H1) Trend Strength, Channel Detection, Auto Trend Line, Continuation Patterns BTCUSD (Crypto) High Volatility (H4 → H1 → M15) Market Structure Breakout, Triangle Pattern, Engulfing, Channel Detection After extensive testing and research, I am pleased to introduce this guide table. It is designed to help you configure the most suitable strategies for each asset and understand the optimal analysis approach. All recommendations are based on the best-performing results observed in backtests over the past five years.

Smart Alert System

Strategy Assistant includes a fully customizable alert system.

Traders can activate alerts individually for each strategy, ensuring they never miss a trading opportunity.

Supported alerts include

On-screen message alerts

Push notifications to your mobile device

Email notifications

You will instantly receive alerts when a new signal appears in the market just by enabling Bell Icon.

Simple and User-Friendly Interface

The indicator was designed to be easy to use.

Right-side interactive menu

Organized strategy pages

One-click enable or disable system

Clean chart display without clutter

No complicated parameters

Both beginner and experienced traders can start using Strategy Assistant within minutes.

Why Traders Choose Strategy Assistant

16 strategies combined in one indicator

Simple setup and easy operation

Fully customizable alerts

Clean and professional interface

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

Continuous upgrades with new strategies

Continuous Development

Strategy Assistant is continuously being improved. New strategies and enhancements will be added in future updates, making the tool even more powerful over time.

Purchasing the indicator now means you will benefit from all future improvements.