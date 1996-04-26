QB Institutional Bands NR

QB Institutional Bands NR

QB Institutional Bands NR is a premium MetaTrader 4 (MT4) technical analysis indicator designed by Qiyas Baghirov to identify trends, volatility zones, and institutional market structures.

It provides real-time, algorithmic trading visualizations across asset classes like Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, and crypto markets.

Key Technical Mechanisms

Dual-Layer Volatility Tracking:

Consists of Outer Gold Bands that outline exhaustion or profit-taking points, alongside Inner Blue Bands that chart the primary market direction.

Structure Mapping:

Uses color-coded blocks on the chart canvas (Blue for bullish expansion, Red for bearish expansion) to flag underlying shifts in order flow.

Non-Repaint Execution:

Fixed signals lock onto closed higher timeframe (HTF) candles to eliminate false lag and optimize reliable execution.

Multi-Timeframe Integration:

Features an on-screen matrix monitoring trend directions across multiple periods simultaneously (M5 up to D1) to secure high-probability trade alignment.

Structural Framework

 
Component Technical Metric Operational Use
Outer Gold Bands Extreme Volatility Range Exhaustion / Take Profit Levels
Inner Blue Bands Primary Trend Baseline Core Market Structure Bias
Blue/Red Blocks Structural Flow Shifts Bullish / Bearish Trend Alignment
MTF Dashboard 5-Timeframe Matrix Directional Probability Assessment
Stats Panel Historical Net Pips Strategy Performance Auditing

Step-by-Step Installation

Access Directory:

Launch MetaTrader 4, click File in the top navigation menu, and select Open Data Folder.

Deposit File:

Open the nested folders MQL4 → Indicators, then paste the QB Institutional Bands NR.ex4 file into this directory.

Refresh Platform:

Restart MT4 entirely, or right-click within the Navigator panel and hit Refresh.

Deploy Tool:

Drag and drop the indicator from your Navigator panel directly onto your preferred asset chart.


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Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
FVG iFVG Smart Zones — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для автоматического обнаружения и отображения зон Fair Value Gap (FVG) и Inverse Fair Value Gap (iFVG) непосредственно на графике. Индикатор автоматически определяет бычьи и медвежьи зоны дисбаланса на основе структуры рынка и ценовых неэффективностей. Зоны отображаются в реальном времени с помощью аккуратных smart-прямоугольников и дополнительных меток для более удобного анализа графика. Основные Возможности
Smart Reversal Pattern
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR — User Guide 1. Installation Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Go to File → Open Data Folder . Open the folder: MQL4 → Indicators Copy the indicator file into this folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel. Find SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR in the Navigator. Drag and drop it onto your chart. 2. How the Indicator Works SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR detects reversal pattern structures based on ZigZag swing points. The indicator marks the lat
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals – User Guide Overview Smart Multi Timeframe Fractals is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to show confirmed fractal signals directly on the chart. The indicator can display both current timeframe fractals and higher timeframe fractals such as M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1. The main purpose of this indicator is to help traders identify important market turning points, support and resistance zones, and higher timeframe confirmation areas. Main Features Confirmed fracta
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro Swing Highs Lows Candle Patterns Pro is a professional price action indicator designed to identify important swing highs, swing lows and high-probability reversal candle patterns automatically. The indicator combines market structure analysis with candlestick confirmation to help traders locate potential BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering the chart. Unlike ordinary swing indicators, it not only detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Hi
Liquidity Setup PRO V1
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
1. Что такое Liquidity Setup PRO V1? Liquidity Setup PRO V1 — это индикатор для MT4, основанный на концепции Smart Money Concept (SMC), предназначенный для визуального отображения liquidity sweep, stop hunt, BOS (Break of Structure) и CHOCH подтверждений шаг за шагом. Индикатор автоматически анализирует движение цены и показывает полные BUY и SELL setup прямо на графике. Подходит для: Smart Money трейдеров Liquidity sweep стратегий BOS / CHOCH анализа Институционального трейдинга Скальпинга и вн
Heiken Ashi Trend Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters. The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement. Main Features Heiken Ashi based trend visualization Smooth trend-following structure Optional EMA line display ADX, CCI and MACD confirmati
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT4
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Nested Pivot Arrows NR Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Version
QB Compass Signal Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
QB Compass Signal Pro QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react. Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market struc
Gold Market DNA Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Gold Market DNA Pro Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators. Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine. Key Features - Original Market DNA calculation engine - No Moving Averages - No RSI - No MACD - No ATR - No Fibonacci - No ZigZag - No
EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Overview EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator automatically detects: EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals Pullback/Reversal confirmation Trend direction Profit/Loss statistics Monthly performance summary Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date Buil
Schumann Market Resonance
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength. The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure,
Market Tree Growth
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Tree Market Growth MT4 Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion. Features • 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,
ZigZag Probability Pro Color
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
ZigZag Probability Pro Color — это индикатор для MetaTrader 4 , который определяет подтверждённые локальные максимумы и минимумы (Swing High/Low) и оценивает каждую точку разворота с помощью вероятностной модели. Индикатор анализирует тиковый объём (Tick Volume) , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , ATR , размер ценовой волны (Swing Size), количество баров (Bar Count) и статистику предыдущих разворотов. На основе этих данных каждой подтверждённой точке разворота присваивается один из четырёх уровней вероя
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5 Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Ver
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