Technical Dashboard

Technical Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of coherent conditions of 4 different indicators at the same time.

The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodities, equities, indices, currency pairs with prefixes and suffixes etc.

This analyzer is perfect for alert notifications through the MetaTrader terminal, push notifications to mobile device and also email alerts, e.g. from a VPS. We can disable/enable each one (alerts, notifications, e-mails).

Technical Dashboard is based on 4 technical indicators:

  1. Average Directional Movement Index which indicates strength of the trend.
  2. Relative Strength Index which indicates direction of the trend.
  3. Bill Williams' Awesome Oscillator which shows the market momentum.
  4. Money Flow Index (called also: volume-weighted Relative Strength Index) which indicates buying and selling pressure based on price and volume.

For each indicator we can set Low and High Level (for ADX it's Maximal and Minimal Value). For ADX, RSI and MFI we can set also Period. Conditions to trigger alerts can be met only if value of ADX is between ADX Minimal Value and ADX Maximal Value, value of RSI is lower than RSI Low Level (for BUY) or higher than RSI High Level (for SELL), value of AO is below AO Low Level (for BUY) or above AO High Level (for SELL), and value of MFI is lower than MFI Low Level (for BUY) or higher than MFI High Level (for SELL).

We get alert/notification/email only if all 4 conditions are met for a given currency pair in a given period of time and are coherent, so:

  1. ADX must be between Minimal and Maximal Value.
  2. RSI, AO and MFI must be above High Level for signal to SELL or below Low Level for signal to BUY.

Green and red dots on dashboard indicate if condition is met for specified indicator, currency pair and timeframe. Green dots show Oversold (BUY), red - Overbought (SELL). If ADX is between Minimal and Maximal Value (value in green color - otherwise is gray) and 3 dots (for 3 indicators) are green or red for specified currency pair and timeframe - we will see green or red smiley on the right side of the dashboard. This means that all indicators are coherent.

Another parameter is "Use_Only_Closed_Bars" - if is set to "True" alerts come only from closed candles. If is set to "False" - alerts come immediately from current values of current candles.

Dashboard gives us possibility to choose 5 timeframes from which we will get alerts: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4.

In header of the dashboard are displayed all parameters of 4 indicators.

We can set maximum spread at which the notifications will come ("Alerts_Max_Spread").

Visible spread values on the dashboard have different colors:

  • a) when value is lower or equal to "Alerts_Max_Spread" - Green,
  • b) between 1 and 1.5 times higher than this parameter - Orange,
  • c) above 1.5 times higher than this parameter - Red.

I suggest to make a new template only with "Technical Dashboard" and scheme without colors ("None"), only Background and Foreground set to "White".

Remember, no one except yourself is responsible for any investment decision made by you.

You are responsible for your own investment research and investment decisions.

Good luck!

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Closing Orders At Specified Time is a utility which helps you to close opened orders and delete pending orders at a specified time - especially when you cannot be online and do it by yourself at that time. You can schedule a specific time for closing orders, and additionally you can choose what type of orders should be closed (all, only opened or only pending), what symbols (all or you can enter names of three symbols) and with what Magic Number. You can also select to close only profitable or o
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Johan Michel Struijk
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Johan Michel Struijk 2017.02.21 13:28 
 

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Dmitrii Korolev
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Dmitrii Korolev 2016.08.25 17:02 
 

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