CCI Pointer

CCI Pointer is an indicator which simply draws arrows on chart window when value of CCI (from parameter CCI_Period) is above CCI_Level (red downward pointing arrow) or below negative CCI_Level (green upward pointing arrow). CCI Pointer works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc.

CCI Pointer has only two parameters, CCI_Period and CCI_Level. For example, if you set CCI_Period=25 and CCI_Level=200 indicator will draw arrows for values below -200 (oversold) and above 200 (overbought). Lower CCI level is equal to negative CCI_Level.

CCI Pointer works in chart window, so you do not need CCI indicator in additional separate window to recognize oversold or overbought conditions, which often leads to trend reversals or retracements. Remember to be always careful when important political and macro-economic messages are published, when the price oscillates around important support and resistance levels, pivots or round numbers and obviously always pay special attention to price action.

Remember, no one except yourself is responsible for any investment decision made by you. You are responsible for your own investment research and investment decisions. Good luck!

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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RSI Dashboard Multi Overbought Oversold Analyzer
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4.86 (7)
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RSI Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs  at the same time in terms of Oversold or Overbought . All displayed and used by indicator symbols are freely to choose and are specified using a space separated list in parameters you're able to analyze not only predetermined ones, but everything that your broker offers, also commodities, equities, indices, ones with prefixes, suffixes etc. There are 3 types of alerts: alert notifications in the MT4 termin
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It's a simple but useful tool for creating a grid based on Envelopes. Only 2 parameters can be set: 1) "Period" - the period of all visible Envelopes (i.e. 4) and 1 Moving Average (Envelopes axis), 2) "Deviations Distance" - the distance between Envelopes. Naturally, the colors of all 9 lines can be changed as desired. It works with everything that is available in your Market Watch. Good luck!
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Bollinger Bands Grid
Dominik Mandok
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It's a simple but useful tool for creating a grid based on Bollinger Bands . Only 2 parameters can be set: 1) "Period" - the period of all visible Bollinger Bands (i.e. 4) and 1 Moving Average (axis of all Bollinger Bands), 2) "Deviations Distance" - the distance between Bollinger Bands. Naturally, the colors of all 9 lines can be changed as desired. It works with everything that is available in your Market Watch. Good luck!
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Interceptor PRO Volume Extremes Indicator
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Interceptor - professional volume and price extremes indicator. Interceptor is a powerful indicator, which thanks to a combination of four different types of normalized indicators in one algorithm can correctly identify extremes of the price leading to retracements and reversals in the trend. Algorithm is based mainly on combination of Accumulation/Distribution , On Balance Volume , Money Flow Index and Relative Strength Index . The first parameter of Interceptor is Interceptor_Depth which defin
Volume Volatility Dashboard Multi Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
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Utilities
Volume Volatility Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of extremely high and extremely low accumulation to distribution ratio in comparison to values from past. The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodities, equities, indices, currency pairs with prefixes and suffixes etc... This analyzer is
RSI Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
RSI Pointer is an indicator which simply draws arrows on a chart window when the value of RSI (from parameter RSI_Period) is below RSI_Level (green upward pointing arrow) or above 100-RSI_Level (red downward pointing arrow). RSI Pointer works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc. RSI Pointer has only two parameters, RSI_Period and RSI_Level . For example, if you set RSI_Period=7 and RSI_Level=20, the indicator will draw arrows for values below 20 (oversold)
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Volume weighted RSI Pointer MFI
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
MFI Pointer is an indicator based on Money Flow Index indicator that uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. Money Flow Index is also known as volume-weighted RSI . MFI Pointer simply draws arrows on chart window when value of Money Flow Index (from parameter MFI_Period) is below MFI_Level (green upward pointing arrow) or above 100-MFI_Level (red downward pointing arrow). Indicator works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc. MFI Po
Spread Display
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
Spread Display is a simple but very helpful indicator allowing live monitoring of spread in chart window. Using this indicator, there's no need to distract attention never again, seeking current spread value somewhere else. From now on, everything is clear and at the height of your eyes, in chart window of selected currency pair. Indicator has many settings. We can choose any font we want and we can set 3 spread levels ( Spread_Level_1 , Spread_Level_2 and Spread_Level_3 ) between which will cha
Volume Volatility
Dominik Mandok
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Indicators
Volume Volatility is an indicator which analyzes currency pairs, indices, commodities etc. in terms of extremely high and extremely low accumulation to distribution ratio in comparison to values from past. The most important parameter is "Volume Volatility Factor" - this parameter, in big simplification, determines how far distance in the past is analyzed. The lower value of the parameter, the indicator analyzes less data from the past. I recommend you to set and test e.g. 3, 5, 15, 35, and 48 w
RSI Breakout Dashboard
Dominik Mandok
5 (3)
Utilities
RSI Breakout Dashboard  is a tool for multiple currency pairs analysis at the same time in terms of  breakout  (return) from  Oversold  or  Overbought  Zone to  Neutral  Zone. All displayed and used by indicator symbols are free to choose  and are specified using a space separated list in parameters, so you're able to analyze not only predetermined ones, but everything that your broker offers, also commodities, equities, indices, ones with prefixes, suffixes etc. You can choose 3 types of aler
MFI Breakout Dashboard Multi Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
5 (1)
Utilities
MFI Breakout Dashboard is a tool for multiple currency pairs analysis at the same time in terms of breakout from Oversold or Overbought Zone . Money Flow Index (MFI) uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. MFI is also known as volume-weighted RSI (Relative Strength Index). The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters. The analyzer is perfect for alert notifications, push notifications and email alerts. We can also se
MFI Extremes Dashboard Multi Analyzer
Dominik Mandok
Utilities
MFI Extremes Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of Oversold or Overbought at the same time. Money Flow Index (MFI) uses both price and volume to measure buying and selling pressure. MFI is also known as volume-weighted RSI (Relative Strength Index). The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodi
Technical Dashboard
Dominik Mandok
Utilities
Technical Dashboard is a great tool for quickest possible analysis of multiple currency pairs in terms of coherent conditions of 4 different indicators at the same time. The number of displayed symbols is 30 and the name of each symbol can be edited in the parameters, so we are able to analyze not only predetermined currency pairs, but also other ones, commodities, equities, indices, currency pairs with prefixes and suffixes etc. This analyzer is perfect for alert notifications through the MetaT
Closing Orders At Specified Time EA
Dominik Mandok
2.67 (3)
Utilities
Closing Orders At Specified Time is a utility which helps you to close opened orders and delete pending orders at a specified time - especially when you cannot be online and do it by yourself at that time. You can schedule a specific time for closing orders, and additionally you can choose what type of orders should be closed (all, only opened or only pending), what symbols (all or you can enter names of three symbols) and with what Magic Number. You can also select to close only profitable or o
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dada84 2019.08.12 13:36 
 

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