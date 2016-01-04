CCI Pointer is an indicator which simply draws arrows on chart window when value of CCI (from parameter CCI_Period) is above CCI_Level (red downward pointing arrow) or below negative CCI_Level (green upward pointing arrow). CCI Pointer works on all timeframes and all currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks etc.

CCI Pointer has only two parameters, CCI_Period and CCI_Level. For example, if you set CCI_Period=25 and CCI_Level=200 indicator will draw arrows for values below -200 (oversold) and above 200 (overbought). Lower CCI level is equal to negative CCI_Level.

CCI Pointer works in chart window, so you do not need CCI indicator in additional separate window to recognize oversold or overbought conditions, which often leads to trend reversals or retracements. Remember to be always careful when important political and macro-economic messages are published, when the price oscillates around important support and resistance levels, pivots or round numbers and obviously always pay special attention to price action.

Remember, no one except yourself is responsible for any investment decision made by you. You are responsible for your own investment research and investment decisions. Good luck!