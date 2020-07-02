Envelopes Grid

5

It's a simple but useful tool for creating a grid based on Envelopes.


Only 2 parameters can be set:

1) "Period" - the period of all visible Envelopes (i.e. 4) and 1 Moving Average (Envelopes axis),

2) "Deviations Distance" - the distance between Envelopes.


Naturally, the colors of all 9 lines can be changed as desired.

It works with everything that is available in your Market Watch.


Good luck!
Reviews 1
Elsid111
593
Elsid111 2024.01.01 20:54 
 

I think it is one of the few tools that can make someone real Trader!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Elsid111 2024.01.01 20:54 
 

I think it is one of the few tools that can make someone real Trader!

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