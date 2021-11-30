Bollinger Bands Grid

It's a simple but useful tool for creating a grid based on Bollinger Bands.





Only 2 parameters can be set:

1) "Period" - the period of all visible Bollinger Bands (i.e. 4) and 1 Moving Average (axis of all Bollinger Bands),

2) "Deviations Distance" - the distance between Bollinger Bands.





Naturally, the colors of all 9 lines can be changed as desired.

It works with everything that is available in your Market Watch.