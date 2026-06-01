THV Unmitigated FVGs MT5

Hi everyone,

THV Unmitigated FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) Indicator automatically detects and highlights market imbalances based on the ICT/SMC concept.

Unmitigated bullish and bearish FVGs are plotted in real time, with customizable colors, zone extension, and optional alerts.

Fully mitigated gaps are automatically removed to keep your chart clean and focused on valid trading opportunities.

The indicator also displays the Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) as key liquidity levels



Simply attach the indicator to your chart and enjoy. Almost no settings needed.

Happy trading !