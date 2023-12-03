Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT5

Multi Take Profit Manager

Automatically close portions of your open trades at up to three profit targets.

This utility is designed for manual traders who frequently open multiple positions and want to scale out of trades automatically as profit targets are reached.

Instead of manually closing positions one by one, the utility can partially close your total open position at predefined Take Profit levels, helping you lock in profits while allowing the remaining positions to continue running.

Key Features

✓ Up to 3 Take Profit targets

✓ Automatic partial position closing

✓ Designed for multiple open trades

✓ Flexible percentage-based scaling out

✓ Simple setup and operation

✓ Helps automate trade management

✓ Suitable for manual trading strategies

How It Works

The utility monitors your open trades and closes a specified percentage of the total position size when a profit target is reached.

Example:

You have 10 open trades.

Settings:

TP1 = 20 pips

Close 50%

When price reaches TP1:

5 trades are closed

5 trades remain open

At TP2:

Another percentage of the remaining trades is closed

At TP3:

The final remaining trades can be closed automatically.

This allows traders to lock in profits gradually while maintaining exposure to larger market moves.

Important

This utility is intended for traders who manage multiple positions.

It is most effective when several trades are open simultaneously.

For a single position, standard Take Profit functionality may be more suitable.

Input Parameters

TP1 (Pips)

First profit target measured in pips.

When this level is reached, the utility closes the percentage specified by CP Percent 1.

TP2 (Pips)

Second profit target measured in pips.

When reached, the utility closes the percentage specified by CP Percent 2 from the remaining open positions.

Slippage

Maximum allowed difference between the requested execution price and the actual execution price.

Execution quality depends on broker conditions and market volatility.

CP Percent 1

Percentage of open positions to close when TP1 is reached.

Example:

10 open trades

CP Percent 1 = 50%

Result:

5 trades closed

5 trades remain open

CP Percent 2

Percentage of the remaining open positions to close when TP2 is reached.

Use 3rd TP and CP

Enable or disable the third Take Profit level.

Set to True if you want to use TP3 and CP Percent 3.

TP3 (Pips)

Third profit target measured in pips.

Applies only when the third target is enabled.

CP Percent 3

Percentage of the remaining positions to close when TP3 is reached.

For complete trade closure, set this value to 100%.

Magic Number

Leave empty or set to 0 when managing manually opened trades.

Using a different value may prevent the utility from managing your positions correctly.

Example Setup

TP1 = 20 pips

Close 50%

TP2 = 40 pips

Close 50% of remaining trades

TP3 = 60 pips

Close 100% of remaining trades

This creates a structured profit-taking approach where profits are secured progressively as the market moves in your favor.

Why Use Multi Take Profit Manager?

Many manual traders scale into positions using multiple entries. Managing those trades manually can become difficult during fast-moving markets.

This utility automates the profit-taking process by:

Reducing emotional decision-making

Locking in profits systematically

Eliminating repetitive manual trade management

Allowing traders to participate in larger trends while securing profits along the way

Perfect for traders who build positions gradually and prefer structured exits.