FXPosition Size Calculator
- Utilities
- Meshack M Masinda
- Version: 1.0
Risk Properly with FXPosition Size Calculator which calculated the optimal Lot sSize based on your desired Risk Percentage and Stop-Loss, ensuring precise Risk Management. Enter your account balance, risk percentage, and Stop-Loss(either in points or price levels), and the calculator instantly determines the required lot size so that you don't risk too much. Protect your capital and trade with confidence with Accurate Position Sizing and Simplicity.