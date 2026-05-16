Telegram Sender


Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts

Telegram Sender is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts.

Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group.

Key Features

  • Instant MetaTrader to Telegram notifications

  • Supports both private chats and Telegram groups

  • Real-time buy and sell signal alerts

  • Sends order open, close, SL, and TP updates

  • Lightweight and optimized for low CPU usage

  • Easy setup with Telegram Bot integration

  • EAs, and manual trading

  • Clean and customizable message formatting

  • Reliable delivery with fast execution

  • Suitable for VPS environments

Perfect For

  • Forex traders

  • Signal providers

  • Automated trading systems

  • Scalpers and swing traders

  • Traders managing multiple accounts

  • Trading communities and Telegram channels

Easy Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot using BotFather

  2. Copy your Bot Token

  3. Add your bot to your chat or channel with posting privileges

  4. Add api.telegram.org/ to allowed webrequest URLs in your Metatrader

  5. Attach Telegram Sender to your chart

  6. Add your Chat ID or Group ID

  7. Start receiving alerts instantly



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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Утилиты
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
Telegram Sender Mt4
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Утилиты
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
MA Strategies EA mt5
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Эксперты
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are ex
Automatic Stops MT5
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Утилиты
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Featu
PSAR Strategies EA mt5
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3 (1)
Эксперты
Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in
MACD Strategies EA Mt5
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Эксперты
MACD   strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple   MACD   strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing   MACD   strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable   MACD   strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are s
Trade Simplifier Premium
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Утилиты
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
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