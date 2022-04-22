MT5 Forex Margin Requirement Calculator

This tool will assist all those who trade the forex market manually. It will help them in a sense that it will calculate the required margin in order to
initiate a trade. This calculator is so simple to use that a  that the user only inputs only 2 pieces of information. which are Price and Lot size the trader
wishes to take. All other information needed to calculate the calculator will work it out by itself. It will run or calculate 
on the current opened chart.
As the name suggest it's will accurately calculate all forex pairs and return the required margin in your account currency i.e. if your account 
currency is in GBP and your are calculating USDCAD  the calculator will return required margin in CAD As a bonus to my customers this 
tool can also return accurate results on GOLD commodity and return as the way it would on Forex pairs.  


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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Margin Requirement Calculator
Banele Ntokozo Sangweni
Utilities
This tool will assist all those who trade the forex market manually. It will help them in a sense that it will calculate the required margin in order to initiate a trade. This calculator is so simple to use that a  that the user only inputs only 2 pieces of information. which are   Price   and   Lot size   the trader wishes to take. All other information needed to calculate the calculator will work it out by itself. It will run or calculate  on the current opened chart. As the name suggest it's
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