Cross Alert MT5

5

MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator

MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe.

Supported Line Types

Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the following:

  • Moving Average (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted)
  • Ichimoku component: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, or Chikou Span
  • Composite Ichimoku lines: Tenkan+17 (shifted forward 17 candles), Quality Line, or Direction Line
  • A customizable trend line drawn directly on the price chart
  • Raw price (Open, High, Low, Close, or Median)

Cloudy Edition: Visual Cloud Layer

The Cloudy Edition renders a shaded cloud between the two selected lines, similar in concept to the Ichimoku Kumo. The cloud color changes based on which line is dominant, providing a visual reference for the current trend direction. A widening cloud indicates growing separation between the lines; a narrowing cloud may precede a crossover.

Multi-Timeframe Configuration

Each line has its own independent timeframe setting. This allows the indicator to monitor line relationships across different timeframes on a single chart. Available timeframes include all standard MT5 periods plus automatic multipliers (Auto 2x through Auto 5x), which map relative to the current chart timeframe.

Example configurations:

Line 1 Line 2 Use Case
Tenkan-sen (Current TF) Kijun-sen (H4) Multi-timeframe Ichimoku signal
EMA 9 (Current TF) EMA 26 (Daily) Higher-timeframe trend reference
Price (Close) EMA 50 (Weekly) Price vs. weekly moving average

Alert Conditions

  • Cross Alert: triggers when the two lines intersect
  • Equality Alert: triggers when the two lines reach the same value
  • Price Cross Alert: triggers when price crosses a selected line
  • Shift support: candle-level shifts can be applied to either line before detection

Alert delivery options: on-screen popup, sound, email, and push notification to mobile.

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 type (Moving Average, Ichimoku line, Trend Line, or Price)
  2. Set period, method, price source, shift, and timeframe for Line 1
  3. Repeat for Line 2
  4. Choose alert conditions and delivery methods

The indicator works on any symbol and any chart timeframe.

Intended Users

  • Traders who use Ichimoku analysis and want automated detection of crossovers and equilibrium conditions
  • Traders who monitor higher-timeframe structures on lower-timeframe charts
  • Traders who follow rule-based strategies requiring specific line intersection alerts

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176941


Отзывы 24
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:26 
 

It works well

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:44 
 

great indicator with clean design and excellent features

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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Tahir Mehmood
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Индикаторы
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Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
Фильтр:
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:26 
 

It works well

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:44 
 

great indicator with clean design and excellent features

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:41 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:07
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:21 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:07
Thank you so much! Glad the crossovers are giving you confidence to trade when they happen 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:07
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the improvement to your trading experience 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:13 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:08
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:23 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:09
Appreciate the thorough feedback! Glad the per-line timeframe flexibility and support for Ichimoku/price/MA/trend lines are proving useful, and that the cloud view makes the relationships easy to read. Fair point on the initial setup taking some time — glad it pays off as a solid alert tool 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:53 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:08
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:03 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:08
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:25 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:56
So glad to hear that! Appreciate you noticing the care that goes into quality and consistency 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:21 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:11
Thank you so much! Really glad you're happy with it. Appreciate you pointing other traders our way 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 18:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:50 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:11
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's bringing more structure to your everyday trading and keeping market analysis efficient without unnecessary complexity 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:16 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.19 16:01 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:09
Thank you so much for the detailed feedback! Really glad it's proven user-friendly and delivered good results across the 15m, 30m, 1H, and 4H timeframes for your Forex pairs. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
Reza Nanvabashi
32
Reza Nanvabashi 2026.07.19 15:01 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:09
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:48 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:08
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the cloud visualization and multi-timeframe crossover alerts are coming through both powerful and easy to use 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:35
Thank you for your kind words, I'm happy to hear that Cross Alert meets your approval.
It's always rewarding to know that the effort I put into designing and refining these tools is appreciated by traders like yourself. My aim is to create indicators that genuinely help with analysis and decision-making, so feedback like yours is the best motivation to keep improving.
If you ever have any questions about using Cross Alert or have suggestions for new features, please feel free to reach out. I'm always eager to hear ideas from the traders who use these tools every day.
Thanks again for taking a moment to share your feedback. Wishing you all the best in your trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:33 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:18
Thank you, I'm so glad to hear that you find Cross Alert to be a very practical indicator.
Practicality and ease-of-use were top priorities for me when designing Cross Alert. I wanted it to be a versatile tool that traders could quickly adapt to their own strategies and workflows, without a lot of complex configuration. So it's fantastic to get confirmation that it's hitting that mark.
As always, if you have any questions or suggestions for how to make Cross Alert even more practical and useful for your trading needs, don't hesitate to let me know. I'm here to help.
Thanks again for your kind feedback. Happy trading! 🙏
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