Genesis Syndicate Prime

 GENESIS SYNDICATE PRIME — The 3-in-1 Institutional Algo

"Trade like the Banks. Don't become their Liquidity."

> Engineered to simulate institutional trading footprints using Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

Are you tired of retail strategies that get hunted by institutional players? Genesis Syndicate Prime- is a revolutionary 3-in-1 algorithm designed to track, identify, and trade alongside the "Smart Money." It features three independent, powerful trading engines built into a single, highly-defensive core.

 The 3-in-1 Institutional Engines

You have full control to toggle any of these 3 engines ON or OFF directly from the EA parameters:

 1. Syndicate SMC Engine (Smart Money Concepts)
- Logic:- Identifies "Order Blocks" left behind by institutional players.
- Action:- Waits for price to return to the origin of massive engulfing candles, entering precisely where banks have placed their massive limit orders.

 2. Macro Trend Engine (Long-Term Swing)
- Logic:- Tracks the overarching Macro structure using Daily (D1) and H4 Exponential Moving Averages, coupled with momentum oscillators.
- Action:- Rides the big institutional waves for maximum point capture.

 3. Price Action Scalp Engine (Short-Term Liquidity)
- Logic:- Detects short-term liquidity sweeps on the M15 timeframe.
- Action:- Executes lightning-fast trades when retail traders' stop-losses are triggered, profiting from the immediate reversal.

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 Syndicate Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)

A strategy is only as good as its defense. Genesis Syndicate Prime is armed with TumWebTH's most advanced risk management suite:

- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your SL/TP from the broker. Brokers cannot see where your stops are placed, completely neutralizing stop-hunting algorithms.
- Max Spread Filter:- Never enter a trade during news spikes when spreads widen artificially.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for the Scalp Engine.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === The 3-in-1 Engines ===
-  Enable SMC:- true/false
-  Enable Macro:- true/false
-  Enable Scalp:- true/false
-  (Mix and match based on your trading style!)

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit Pts:- Define your base target distance.
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
-  Max Spread:- 40 (Adjust based on your broker's normal spread).
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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