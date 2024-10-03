Aureus MT5


Extended Round 1 Special Pricing for Early Adopters | Current Price: $299 - Only 10 copies left at this price | Next Price: $399

Aureus MT5 is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold. Combining the precision of a price reversal trading strategy with advanced machine learning, Aureus MT5 provides traders with a reliable tool to navigate the complexities of the Gold market.

Strategy

  • Aureus MT5 employs a multi-faceted approach with three distinct price reversal strategies, each targeting key market turning points for optimal trade entries. Each strategy is backed by its own dedicated multi-layer perceptron (MLP) model, finely tuned to capitalize on Gold’s unique market dynamics. This setup allows traders to take advantage of both upward and downward price movements with precision. The intelligent design ensures that each trade is executed at the most favorable moment, maximizing potential gains while minimizing risks.

Machine Learning Implementation

  • At the core of Aureus MT5 are three sophisticated MLP models, each supporting its respective strategy by filtering out low-probability trading signals. By analyzing historical data and market patterns, these models enhance the accuracy of the strategies, ensuring that only the most promising trades are executed. This advanced integration of machine learning sets Aureus MT5 apart, making it a powerful tool for traders seeking an edge in the Gold market.

Features

  • Intelligent Volatility Filter: Aureus MT5 adapts to changing market conditions by filtering trades based on real-time volatility, ensuring that trades are only placed when the market conditions are favorable.
  • Adaptive Target Definition Algorithm: This feature intelligently adjusts take profit and stop loss levels based on current market behavior, optimizing trade outcomes.
  • Prop Firm Readiness: Aureus MT5 is designed with prop firm challenges in mind, adhering to strict risk management protocols to help traders pass funding evaluations.
  • Virtual Target Management: To avoid broker manipulation, the EA uses virtual targets, concealing take profit and stop loss levels from the broker until they are executed.
  • Adaptive Trailing Stop: This feature dynamically adjusts the trailing stop to lock in profits while allowing for market fluctuations, ensuring that gains are protected as the market moves.

Setup

  • Easy to run, no setfile is needed
  • Symbol:  XAUUSD/Gold
  • Lot Size:  Choose between different risk level or fixed lot size
  • Timeframe:  Any
  • Brokers:  All brokers (Ideally ECN, low-spread accounts)

    Backtest Results

    • Aureus MT5 has been rigorously backtested from 2006 to 2024, showing consistent and reliable performance across various market conditions. These results demonstrate the EA's ability to adapt to long-term trends and sudden market changes, providing traders with confidence in its long-term viability.

    With Aureus MT5, traders have a robust, intelligent, and adaptive tool tailored specifically for the Gold market.














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