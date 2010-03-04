Phantom Quant Momentum



AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5



Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems.



Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority of agents agree does it generate a high-confidence Buy or Sell arrow on your chart.



The 6-Agent Scoring Engine



Each agent contributes a score. The scores are summed to produce a final "Quant Score" ranging from approximately -100 to +100.



| Agent | What It Analyzes | Score Range |

| RSI Agent- | Oversold / Overbought momentum | ±20 |

| MACD Agent- | Histogram crossover momentum | ±15 |

| ADX Amplifier- | Trend strength multiplier | ±10 |

| SMA Trend Filter- | Price vs. Moving Average alignment | ±15 |

| Market Structure- | Higher highs / Lower lows detection | ±15 |

| Candle Strength- | Body-to-wick ratio (conviction) | ±10 |



Signal Generation

- BUY Arrow- : Final Score ≥ +40 (multiple agents confirm bullish momentum)

- SELL Arrow- : Final Score ≤ -40 (multiple agents confirm bearish momentum)

- No Signal: Score is between -40 and +40 (agents disagree — stay out)



Key Features



1. Clean Buy/Sell Arrows

Large, clearly visible arrows appear directly on your candlestick chart. Green arrows below candles for Buy, Red arrows above candles for Sell. No clutter, no confusion.



2. Multi-Agent Consensus

Unlike single-indicator tools, this system requires agreement from multiple independent analyses. This dramatically reduces false signals compared to using RSI or MACD alone.



3. Adjustable Sensitivity

You control the threshold. Set the Buy Threshold to +60 for fewer but higher-quality signals, or lower it to +30 for more frequent signals. Customize to match your trading style.



4. Push & Alert Notifications

Enable mobile push notifications to receive instant BUY/SELL alerts on your phone. Never miss a signal, even when you're away from your desk.



5. Works on Any Pair & Timeframe

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto — the quantitative scoring engine works on any instrument. Use it on M15 for scalping or D1 for swing trading.



---



How to Trade With It



1. Wait for an Arrow: Don't enter randomly. Wait for a green or red arrow to appear.

2. Confirm with Price Action: Check if the arrow aligns with support/resistance levels or key zones.

3. Set Risk: Place your Stop Loss below the signal candle (for Buy) or above it (for Sell).

4. Target: Aim for at least 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio.