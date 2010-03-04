Gold DoubleSide Grid EA

A fully automated double-side grid and hedge Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.

OVERVIEW

Gold DoubleSide Grid EA trades both directions on the same symbol at the same time. It opens paired buy and sell positions, adds to the grid by Distance steps as price moves, scales lot size with a martingale multiplier, and aims to close each cycle in profit using a trailing profit lock. An automatic session filter learns the broker's daily market break from tick data, so the EA pauses around the rollover instead of relying on a fixed, broker-specific time.

KEY FEATURES

  • Double-side grid and hedge logic on XAUUSD
  • Trailing profit lock closes each cycle once floating profit peaks and pulls back
  • Automatic session detection (data-driven, adapts to any broker's market break)
  • Per-weekday trading switches
  • On-chart information panel (floating P/L, peak, trigger progress, lot totals)
  • Works on any broker and account type after you verify the point value and run a backtest
  • Pure MQL5, no DLL and no external calls

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account: hedging mode
  • A broker and balance suitable for grid/martingale exposure on gold

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

The default inputs are tuned for an Exness Cent account, where gold is priced with 3 digits (1 point = 0.001, a Distance of 5000 points is about 5 USD). On any other broker or account type the point value and contract size can differ, so the same inputs behave differently. Before using the EA on a different broker or account type, check the point value and run a backtest first, then adjust Distance and lot size to your account.

Default summary: MA 100 SMA (Close) for direction, Distance 5000 points, Profit trigger 60 / trail 20 (USD), main lot 0.03 / hedge lot 0.01, lot multiplier 1.25, max lot 200, Auto-Session on with a 60-minute buffer.

BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (NOT LIVE RESULTS)

Conditions: XAUUSDc, M5, Exness, 100,000 USC deposit, 1:1000 leverage, modeling "Every tick based on real ticks", 2026.01.01 - 2026.07.11 (about 6.3 months).

  • Net profit: +242,259 USC
  • Max equity drawdown: 45,180 USC (19.01%)
  • Profit factor: 1.15

These are backtest results, not live trading results. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.

PERFORMANCE NOTE (LIVE vs BACKTEST)

Performance note: Backtest Profit Factor is 1.15; live Profit Factor across my own running accounts has been closer to 1.05-1.10. This is a grid/hedge strategy - it can carry positions through adverse moves before closing a cycle in profit, and live drawdowns of up to ~25% have occurred during volatile periods before recovering. Size your lots conservatively and expect equity swings, not a straight line. See comments for details.

RISK WARNING

This is a grid and martingale system. In wide, choppy (sideways whipsawing) markets the grid can build deep positions on both sides and floating drawdown can grow large. Use risk capital only, size your lots to your balance, and test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester before going live. Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for every investor.

SUPPORT

Questions and feedback are welcome through the product comments and private messages.

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4.6 (10)
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Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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