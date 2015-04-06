This EA was stress tested at 10 lots on a $10,000 live account — and walked away with $26,650 in 7 months. That's a 166% gain under intentionally extreme conditions, with a maximum of only 2 consecutive losing trades the entire time. This was not a comfortable, optimized backtest. It was a deliberate attempt to break the system at maximum pressure. It didn't break. At a normal lot size, those numbers get even cleaner.

SHORT PRECISE & NOISELESS



The Zero Hour Runner EA is the fully automated companion to the Zero Hour Runner indicator — one of the most precise weekly signal tools on the MQL5 Market. If you have been trading the Zero Hour Runner signal manually, this EA does it for you, executing at exactly the right moment every single week without hesitation or delay.

The strategy behind Zero Hour Runner is built around a specific recurring market behavior that plays out at the start of every trading week. The EA identifies this window with the same precision as the indicator and enters the market at the exact candle it is designed to trade — no repainting, no late entries, no guesswork.

How It Trades

The EA monitors the chart continuously and waits for the weekly signal condition to be met. When the trigger candle opens, the EA executes a market order instantly — BUY or SELL depending on the direction the market is signaling that week. A Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed on the order immediately at entry.

One trade per week. Clean. Disciplined. Consistent.

The exit is managed by a hybrid system: the TP and SL are set directly on the order so the broker handles them server-side for the fastest possible execution, and a tick-level monitor runs as a fallback to ensure the trade is closed even on ECN brokers that strip in-order levels.

Built for Every Broker

One of the most common problems with weekly signal EAs is broker time zone differences — the same strategy behaves differently depending on whether your broker runs on GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3, or any other offset. Zero Hour Runner EA solves this completely. The timing logic runs on a fixed internal reference that automatically adjusts for your broker's server time, meaning every trader on every broker gets the exact same entry candle every week.

No manual time zone configuration required.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: EURUSD (optimized) EUR/USD ONLY!

EURUSD (optimized) Timeframe: M15 or H1

M15 or H1 Broker: Any — ECN, STP, Market Maker, all supported

Any — ECN, STP, Market Maker, all supported Account type: Any (standard, micro, nano lot sizing)

Adjustable Settings

Parameter Default Description Lot Size 0.01 Trade volume adjust to suit your account size, 1.0 and higher recommended, from mini accounts and above

TP Distance (points) 150 Take Profit distance from entry Do Not Change! SL Distance (points) 150 Stop Loss distance from entry Do Not Change! Magic Number 202600 Unique EA identifier — change if running multiple pairs Slippage 3 Maximum acceptable slippage in points Max Spread (points) 30 Skips entry if spread is too wide at signal time (0 = disabled) Trade Comment ZHR Order comment label Popup Alerts true Desktop alert on trade open/close Push Notifications false Mobile push alert Email Alerts false Email notification

What You Get — Bonus Included Purchasing the Unlimited version or renting the 1-Year licence of the Zero Hour Runner EA includes the Zero Hour Runner indicator for FREE!. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746 MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175056 MT5 The indicator plots the weekly signal visually on your chart — the entry arrow, Take Profit line, and Stop Loss line — so you can see exactly what the EA is trading and follow every signal in real time. Having both running together gives you full visibility into every trade the EA takes. After purchase or rental, send your MQL5 username via private message and the indicator will be gifted to your account within 24 hours. Two tools. One price. Note: The indicator bonus applies to Unlimited purchase and 1-Year rental only. Monthly and shorter rental plans are not eligible.

Important Notes

The EA must be running at least 1 hour before the weekly market opens.

The signal is evaluated at the very start of the trading week. If the EA is not live and attached to the chart before the weekly open, it will miss the entry candle for that week and will not trade until the following week. There is no way to recover a missed entry — the EA does not enter late.

To never miss a signal, make sure your MT4 terminal and the EA are running by Sunday 21:00 GMT at the latest. This gives a full hour of buffer before the market opens at Sunday 22:00 GMT. If your VPS or terminal restarts over the weekend, verify the EA is back online well before that time.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is strongly recommended so the EA stays connected 24/7 without relying on your personal computer being switched on.

The EA places one trade per week when the signal condition is met. Weeks where no signal is generated result in no trade — this is by design, not a malfunction.

Always test in the Strategy Tester on your broker's historical data before going live.

Past performance of the underlying signal does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly and use appropriate lot sizing for your account.

Backtest Results

The following results were recorded in the MT4 Strategy Tester on EURUSD H1, with an initial deposit of $10,000 and a lot size of 10.

Important context: This was an intentionally aggressive stress test — 10 lots on a $10,000 account is far beyond what we would recommend for normal trading. The purpose was to push the EA to its absolute limits and find the worst it could do under maximum pressure. We wanted to know how the strategy behaves when stretched, not just how it performs under comfortable conditions. If it holds up here, it holds up anywhere. Under normal, sensible lot sizing the drawdown figures would be significantly lower.

Metric Result Total Net Profit $16,650 Gross Profit $30,555 Gross Loss -$13,905 Profit Factor 2.20 Total Trades 30 Win Rate 70% Max Drawdown $4,820 (43.33%) Max Consecutive Wins 6 Max Consecutive Losses 2 Expected Payoff per Trade $555

A profit factor of 2.20 means the strategy generated $2.20 for every $1 lost. A 70% win rate across 30 weeks with a maximum of only 2 consecutive losing weeks demonstrates the

consistency of the signal.







Our recommendation: Run the EA at 1.0 lot or above depending on your account size. On a standard account, 1.0 lot is a solid starting point. Scale up proportionally as your account grows. If you are on a micro account, adjust the lot size down accordingly — the input is fully flexible. All other settings can be adjusted to your preference, however we strongly recommend leaving the TP and SL on their default values. The strategy was built and tested around these levels and changing them will affect the results you see here.

Honest assessment: Zero Hour Runner is not a perfect system — no trading system is. There will be losing weeks, and the maximum drawdown of 43% means you need to be mentally prepared to hold through difficult periods without panic-closing trades. However, the results show it is a structured, rule-based strategy with a clear edge. It does not use martingale, grid, or any account-destroying techniques. One trade per week. Fixed TP and SL on every trade. What you see is what you get.

Trade it with proper lot sizing relative to your account and it is a safe, manageable system.

Disclaimer Trading forex on margin carries significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Elementaryfx is not liable for any financial losses incurred through the use of this product.

About Elementaryfx

Elementaryfx builds precise, rule-based trading tools designed for traders who want clarity over complexity. The Zero Hour Runner indicator has been live on the MQL5 Market with consistent results. This EA is its natural evolution — the same signal, fully automated.



Check out our other products on https://www.mql5.com/en/users/elementaryfx/seller