Zero Hour Runner EA

This EA was stress tested at 10 lots on a $10,000 live account — and walked away with $26,650 in 7 months. That's a 166% gain under intentionally extreme conditions, with a maximum of only 2 consecutive losing trades the entire time. This was not a comfortable, optimized backtest. It was a deliberate attempt to break the system at maximum pressure. It didn't break. At a normal lot size, those numbers get even cleaner.

SHORT  PRECISE & NOISELESS


The Zero Hour Runner EA is the fully automated companion to the Zero Hour Runner indicator — one of the most precise weekly signal tools on the MQL5 Market. If you have been trading the Zero Hour Runner signal manually, this EA does it for you, executing at exactly the right moment every single week without hesitation or delay.

The strategy behind Zero Hour Runner is built around a specific recurring market behavior that plays out at the start of every trading week. The EA identifies this window with the same precision as the indicator and enters the market at the exact candle it is designed to trade — no repainting, no late entries, no guesswork.

How It Trades

The EA monitors the chart continuously and waits for the weekly signal condition to be met. When the trigger candle opens, the EA executes a market order instantly — BUY or SELL depending on the direction the market is signaling that week. A Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed on the order immediately at entry.

One trade per week. Clean. Disciplined. Consistent.

The exit is managed by a hybrid system: the TP and SL are set directly on the order so the broker handles them server-side for the fastest possible execution, and a tick-level monitor runs as a fallback to ensure the trade is closed even on ECN brokers that strip in-order levels.

Built for Every Broker

One of the most common problems with weekly signal EAs is broker time zone differences — the same strategy behaves differently depending on whether your broker runs on GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3, or any other offset. Zero Hour Runner EA solves this completely. The timing logic runs on a fixed internal reference that automatically adjusts for your broker's server time, meaning every trader on every broker gets the exact same entry candle every week.

No manual time zone configuration required.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: EURUSD (optimized)
    EUR/USD ONLY!
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1
  • Broker: Any — ECN, STP, Market Maker, all supported
  • Account type: Any (standard, micro, nano lot sizing)

Adjustable Settings

Parameter Default Description
Lot Size 0.01 Trade volume adjust to suit your account size,
1.0 and higher recommended, from mini accounts and above

TP Distance (points) 150 Take Profit distance from entry   
Do Not Change!
SL Distance (points) 150 Stop Loss distance from entry 
Do Not Change!
Magic Number 202600 Unique EA identifier — change if running multiple pairs
Slippage 3 Maximum acceptable slippage in points
Max Spread (points) 30 Skips entry if spread is too wide at signal time (0 = disabled)
Trade Comment ZHR Order comment label
Popup Alerts true Desktop alert on trade open/close
Push Notifications false Mobile push alert
Email Alerts false Email notification

What You Get — Bonus Included

Purchasing the Unlimited version or renting the 1-Year licence of the Zero Hour Runner EA includes the Zero Hour Runner indicator for FREE!https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746   MT4

           https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175056   MT5

The indicator plots the weekly signal visually on your chart — the entry arrow, Take Profit line, and Stop Loss line — so you can see exactly what the EA is trading and follow every signal in real time. Having both running together gives you full visibility into every trade the EA takes.

After purchase or rental, send your MQL5 username via private message and the indicator will be gifted to your account within 24 hours.

Two tools. One price.

Note: The indicator bonus applies to Unlimited purchase and 1-Year rental only. Monthly and shorter rental plans are not eligible.

Important Notes

The EA must be running at least 1 hour before the weekly market opens.

The signal is evaluated at the very start of the trading week. If the EA is not live and attached to the chart before the weekly open, it will miss the entry candle for that week and will not trade until the following week. There is no way to recover a missed entry — the EA does not enter late.

To never miss a signal, make sure your MT4 terminal and the EA are running by Sunday 21:00 GMT at the latest. This gives a full hour of buffer before the market opens at Sunday 22:00 GMT. If your VPS or terminal restarts over the weekend, verify the EA is back online well before that time.

A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is strongly recommended so the EA stays connected 24/7 without relying on your personal computer being switched on.

  • The EA places one trade per week when the signal condition is met. Weeks where no signal is generated result in no trade — this is by design, not a malfunction.
  • Always test in the Strategy Tester on your broker's historical data before going live.
  • Past performance of the underlying signal does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly and use appropriate lot sizing for your account.

Backtest Results

The following results were recorded in the MT4 Strategy Tester on EURUSD H1, with an initial deposit of $10,000 and a lot size of 10.

Important context: This was an intentionally aggressive stress test — 10 lots on a $10,000 account is far beyond what we would recommend for normal trading. The purpose was to push the EA to its absolute limits and find the worst it could do under maximum pressure. We wanted to know how the strategy behaves when stretched, not just how it performs under comfortable conditions. If it holds up here, it holds up anywhere. Under normal, sensible lot sizing the drawdown figures would be significantly lower.

Metric Result
Total Net Profit $16,650
Gross Profit $30,555
Gross Loss -$13,905
Profit Factor 2.20
Total Trades 30
Win Rate 70%
Max Drawdown $4,820 (43.33%)
Max Consecutive Wins 6
Max Consecutive Losses 2
Expected Payoff per Trade $555

A profit factor of 2.20 means the strategy generated $2.20 for every $1 lost. A 70% win rate across 30 weeks with a maximum of only 2 consecutive losing weeks demonstrates the
 consistency of the signal.


Our recommendation: Run the EA at 1.0 lot or above depending on your account size. On a standard account, 1.0 lot is a solid starting point. Scale up proportionally as your account grows. If you are on a micro account, adjust the lot size down accordingly — the input is fully flexible. All other settings can be adjusted to your preference, however we strongly recommend leaving the TP and SL on their default values. The strategy was built and tested around these levels and changing them will affect the results you see here.

Honest assessment: Zero Hour Runner is not a perfect system — no trading system is. There will be losing weeks, and the maximum drawdown of 43% means you need to be mentally prepared to hold through difficult periods without panic-closing trades. However, the results show it is a structured, rule-based strategy with a clear edge. It does not use martingale, grid, or any account-destroying techniques. One trade per week. Fixed TP and SL on every trade. What you see is what you get.

Trade it with proper lot sizing relative to your account and it is a safe, manageable system.

Disclaimer

Trading forex on margin carries significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. Elementaryfx is not liable for any financial losses incurred through the use of this product.

About Elementaryfx

Elementaryfx builds precise, rule-based trading tools designed for traders who want clarity over complexity. The Zero Hour Runner indicator has been live on the MQL5 Market with consistent results. This EA is its natural evolution — the same signal, fully automated.

Check out our other products on https://www.mql5.com/en/users/elementaryfx/seller


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3 (1)
专家
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专家
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Agus Santoso
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Mykhailo Zakervashevych
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AppTechGo
实用工具
Chemical rockets   are the most common type of high power rocket, typically creating a high speed exhaust by the   combustion   of   fuel   with an   oxidizer . The stored propellant can be a simple pressurized gas or a single   liquid fuel   that disassociates in the presence of a catalyst ( monopropellant ), two liquids that spontaneously react on contact ( hypergolic propellants ), two liquids that must be ignited to react (like kerosene (RP1) and liquid oxygen, used in most   liquid-propella
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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5 (1)
专家
Mirror EA 是一款基于 SmaSRS196 指标的自动交易系统。该指标结合了简单移动平均线 (SMA) 和相对强弱指数 (RSI)，并采用 96 周期优化框架。该 EA 持续分析市场状况，通过 SMA 确认趋势方向，同时利用 RSI 检测动能强度和潜在的超买/超卖情况，从而识别高概率交易机会。当指标变为红色时，EA 会在移动平均线下方卖出；当指标变为绿色时，EA 会在移动平均线上方买入。 该策略旨在通过要求趋势和动能一致才能建仓，从而减少虚假信号。其可配置参数允许针对不同的金融工具和时间框架进行优化，同时保持执行的一致性。该 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势工具上表现尤为出色。这是一款马丁格尔/网格策略 EA。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个   仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护   ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 399 美元的价格有效期至 2 月 15 日，之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。（最终价格为 999 美元） 购买   Vortex Turbo   智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得   我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权   ，该系统可关联到您选择的   三个交易账户    （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件   https://www.mql5.com/en/users
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
专家
EA Black Dragon 适用于 Black Dragon 指标。智能交易系统根据指标的颜色打开交易，然后可以建立订单网络或使用止损。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 您可以在这里找到所有设置！建议 货币对 EURUSD GBPUSD  时间范围 M15  建议存款 1000 美元或美分  推荐设置 默认设置 输入参数  初始手数 - 初始手数； 手数乘数 - 后续订单的手数乘数； Autolot - 启用/禁用自动手数计算； Autolot size - 启用自动手数时顾问将使用手数的存款金额； 距离 - 订单之间的距离； 最大限度。 Lot - 顾问可以打开的最大手数； 止盈 - 止盈； 止损 - 止损点数； Trail Start - 激活追踪止损点的利润； Trail Distance - 追踪止损将出现在价格的多少距离处； 最大点差 - 开仓和平仓的最大点差； Star Hour - 顾问的开始时间； End Hour - 顾问的结束时间； End T
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
专家
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
专家
Trend Catcher EA 使用作者自主研发的自适应趋势分析指标来分析市场价格走势。它通过过滤掉短期噪音，专注于潜在的动能强度、波动性扩张和价格结构行为，从而识别真实的市场方向。该 EA 结合了移动平均线、RSI 和波动率过滤器等特殊定制指标的平滑和趋势过滤功能，可以根据预设的交易条件自动执行交易。 该系统会等待趋势确认，而不是对每一次价格波动都做出反应，然后在进入动态均衡区域之前寻找可控的回调机会，并顺势而为。这是一款马丁格尔/网格交易 EA。 货币对和时间框架： 该 EA 在 15 分钟或更高时间框架（例如 H1）下运行良好，适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd 等，以获得更高的准确性。 设置： 开启新系列 – 真/假 – 允许开启新系列 买入交易 – 真/假 – 允许买入 卖出交易 – 真/假 – 允许卖出 管理手动订单 – 真/假 – 如果交易者手动输入新订单，EA 将自动执行 使用对冲 – 真/假 – 允许对冲 订单备注 – EA 趋势 AI 最
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
专家
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 推出“Gold Buster”EA：下一代动态支撑-阻力和风险管理系统 “Gold Buster”EA 代表了自动化交易系统的尖端技术，利用未平仓头寸管理和风险分析技术的最新进展，重新定义如何在金融市场中识别和利用支撑位和阻力位。这款革命性的专家顾问 (EA) 旨在无缝地跨各种交易平台和工具工作，满足寻求持续利润和降低风险的新手和经验丰富的交易者的需求。 主要特点： 动态支撑和阻力识别： “Gold Buster”EA 的核心在于其动态支撑和阻力识别算法。与传统的静态支撑位和阻力位（通常是预先定义的，很快就会过时）不同，此 EA 利用机器学习和人工智能来适应不断变化的市场条件。它不断分析历史价格数据、实时市场走势和关键技术指标，以准确识别相关的支撑位和阻力位。 自适应风险管理： “Gold Buster”EA 采用自适应风险管理系统，可根据市场波动性和历史表
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PrecisionCore Arrows
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
指标
This indicator gives fewer signals but precise that gives less number of signal with more precise signals. By plotting Entry and Exit points  Enter Buy when the Blue Arrow appears  Exit Buy when the Red X sign appears Enter Sell when the Red Arrow Appears    Exit Sell when the Blue X Sign Appears Signal is Non-Repaint  Tested currency Pairs  EUR/USD 1M M5 M15 GBP/USD M5 M15 M30 GBP/JPY M5 M15 M30 Important!  Do not set bars back beyond 1500, anything beyond that becomes more hardware inte
FREE
Zero Hour Runner EA MT5
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
专家
SHORT   PRECISE  &  NOISELESS The Zero Hour Runner EA is the fully automated companion to the   Zero Hour Runner indicator   — one of the most precise weekly signal tools on the MQL5 Market. If you have been trading the Zero Hour Runner signal manually, this EA does it for you, executing at exactly the right moment every single week without hesitation or delay. The strategy behind Zero Hour Runner is built around a specific recurring market behavior that plays out at the start of every trading
FREE
Zero Hour Runner MT5
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
指标
Also Available in MetaTrader4    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746 Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator  SHORT     PRECISE  &  NOISELESS A system engineered around one principle Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different? No Repainting. No Tricks. Signals   do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh Instant Decision Signals Signals appear   at the OPEN of a candle No waiting
FREE
Zero hour runner
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
指标
Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator    SHORT     PRECISE  &  NOISELESS A system engineered around one principle: Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency  What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different? No Repainting. No Tricks. Signals do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh Instant Decision Signals Signals appear at the OPEN of a candle No waiting. No delay. No missed entries Entry & Exit — One Glance Clear BUY / SELL ar
FREE
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