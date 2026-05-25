Zero Hour Runner MT5

Also Available in MetaTrader4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746

Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator 

SHORT  PRECISE & NOISELESS

A system engineered around one principle

Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency

What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different?

🛑 No Repainting. No Tricks.

  • Signals do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate
  • What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh

⏱ Instant Decision Signals

  • Signals appear at the OPEN of a candle
  • No waiting. No delay. No missed entries

🎯 Entry & Exit — One Glance

  • Clear BUY / SELL arrows
  • TP and SL levels displayed instantly

Everything you need is right in front of you.

⚡ Speed Meets Accuracy

A solid algorithm designed to deliver:

  • Fast signal timing
  • High precision entries

No need to sit all day watching charts.

📉 Profit Protection First

  • Designed to secure profits early
  • Helps you exit before the market turns

⏳ One Trade. One Focus.

  • One signal per week — every Monday morning
  • No overtrading. No noise

You prepare. You execute. You’re done.

📊 Optimized for M15 and H1 Chart 

Built specifically for the 15-minute and H1 timeframes, balancing:

  • Speed
  • Stability
  • Practical execution

🧠 Simple by Design

  • Clean interface
  • Beginner-friendly
  • No complicated rules

🛑 Greed Eliminated

Most traders don’t lose because of strategy…
They lose because of greed and overtrading.

This system removes both.

⚠️ No Hype. Just Reality.

This is not a get-rich-overnight scheme.

There is no perfect system:

  • Some trades will win ✅
  • Some trades will lose ❌

But over time, ZERO HOUR RUNNER is built to:

Deliver steady, meaningful profit through discipline and precision

Who Is This For?

  • Traders tired of hype and false promises
  • Traders who want structure and clarity
  • Traders ready to be patient and consistent
  • Beginners who want a simple system that works

Final Word

If you’re looking for:

  • Fast money illusions ❌
  • Signal overload ❌
  • Complicated strategies ❌

This isn’t for you.

But if you want:

  • Clear, non-repainting signals ✅
  • Precision entries and exits ✅
  • One disciplined trade per week ✅
  • A system built for long-term consistency ✅

Then this might be exactly what you’ve been missing.

One Trade. One Opportunity. One Discipline.

ZERO HOUR RUNNER

Important notes

Broker/server time matters: the “00:00 Monday” and “02:30 Monday” GMT +3  schedule is based on your broker’s MT4 server time.

Pips vs points: brokers quote in “points” internally. On most 5‑digit EUR/USD brokers, 15 pips = 150 points.

This indicator is a signal + trade management guide. Use proper risk management and test on demo first.

Forex trading risk disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (forex) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can sustain a loss of some or all of your investment. Past performance, chart examples, and historical signals shown by this indicator do not guarantee future results. 


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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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