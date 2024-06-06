DipDiver

■ Product Features

This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair.
It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down.
Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging.

■ Forward Test

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904

■ Important Items

  • Time Frame: M5
  • Minimum Initial Margin: $100~
  • Currency Pair: USDJPY
  • Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5
  • VPS is recommended

■ Parameters

変数 デフォルト値 説明
Lot Size 0.01 Sets the lot size
Compound Interest Flag false  Determines whether to implement compound interest
Compound Interest Basic Amount 300 Determines the amount at which compound interest takes effect. It is recommended to change this to the equivalent of $300 in each currency if the account is not in USD.
Maximum multiplier of compound interest 5000 Sets the maximum multiplier for compound interest
Maximum Spread 20 Sets the maximum allowable spread at entry
Buy Magic Number 7922434 Sets the magic number for buying
Buy TP(Point) 0 Sets the take profit point for buying
Buy SL(Point) 900 Sets the stop loss point for buying
Sell Magic Number 9674517 Sets the magic number for selling
Sell TP(Point) 0 Sets the take profit point for selling
Sell SL(Point) 900 Sets the stop loss point for selling

In general, trading can be performed without changing the parameters.
Always trade with money you can afford to lose.
Be sure to check with a demo account in advance.

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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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ClockwiseTrader
Raita Miyaji
Experts
Product Features This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value. Forward testing https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1398409 Important items Time frame: M5 Minimum initial deposit: $100 Currency pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parameters variable Default value explanation Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest Compound Interest Basic Amount 3
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