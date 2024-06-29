HFT Prop Firm Passer Bot High Frequency Trader

Revolutionize Your Trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot - (Only For Passing Prop Firm Not For Live Trading)

The Prop Passer Bot Is Currently Active On This Account

MT4 Login:

6700647

Investor
Password (read- Fs7b2X only):
Server:

FXCC1-Demo


Unleash the power of lightning-fast, high-frequency trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot—your gateway to enhanced trading efficiency and precision. Designed exclusively for proprietary trading firms, this state-of-the-art automated trading system is your secret weapon for navigating the markets.


 

Why Choose Prop Passer HFT Bot?

###

Customized for HFT Challenges:

- Specifically designed to efficiently navigate prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and integrated stop-loss mechanisms.


### Compatibility and Usage:

- Offers the capability to pass an unlimited number of accounts across over 14 supported HFT prop firms with a single purchase. Contact us for the complete list of supported prop firms before buying.


### Extensive Setfiles:

- Provides over 100 setfiles tailored to various account sizes for supported prop firms and broker demo accounts.


### Advanced Money Management:

- Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustments and includes a built-in equity protector to cease trading once targets are met.


### Efficient Operation:

- Functions autonomously after setup, detecting market movements and executing optimal trades without requiring constant supervision.


### Comprehensive Support:

- In addition to providing setfiles, it includes a detailed manual with video tutorials on VPS setup, MT4 setup, EA download, Bot setup, and operation. Discount codes and links are available upon request.


- Support through TeamViewer, AnyDesk, or remote desktop access is also offered for beginners and new users.

- **Blazing-Fast Execution:** Stay ahead with our ultra-low latency technology, executing trades in microseconds and capturing fleeting market opportunities.

- **Cutting-Edge Algorithms:** Utilize advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze real-time market data, identifying even the smallest price discrepancies with precision.

Backtest:  default setting with Symbol: US30, Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread:1-5. Contact me via private message if you have issue backtesting it, I will teach you how to import tick data.



Tested to Pass: 

  • Infinity Forex Funds
  • 8figuretrader
  • Algo Forex Funds
  • Nova Funding
  • Sure Leverage
  • Genesis Forex Funds
  • Lion Heart
  • Next Step Funding
  • Pro Trade Funded
  • Quantec Trading Capital
  • Social Trading Club
  • Only Funds
  • M Solutions
  • Fast Forex Funding
  • Waka Funding
  • MDP
  • Tradicave


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    Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
    Afsal Meerankutty
    3.82 (22)
    Experts
    Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Aura Superstar MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.8 (10)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
    Gann HiLo System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
    GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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