HFT Prop Firm Passer Bot High Frequency Trader

Revolutionize Your Trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot - (Only For Passing Prop Firm Not For Live Trading)

The Prop Passer Bot Is Currently Active On This Account MT4 Login: 6700647

Investor Password (read- Fs7b2X only): Server: FXCC1-Demo



Unleash the power of lightning-fast, high-frequency trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot—your gateway to enhanced trading efficiency and precision. Designed exclusively for proprietary trading firms, this state-of-the-art automated trading system is your secret weapon for navigating the markets.





Why Choose Prop Passer HFT Bot?

### Customized for HFT Challenges: - Specifically designed to efficiently navigate prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and integrated stop-loss mechanisms.

### Compatibility and Usage: - Offers the capability to pass an unlimited number of accounts across over 14 supported HFT prop firms with a single purchase. Contact us for the complete list of supported prop firms before buying.

### Extensive Setfiles: - Provides over 100 setfiles tailored to various account sizes for supported prop firms and broker demo accounts.

### Advanced Money Management: - Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustments and includes a built-in equity protector to cease trading once targets are met.

### Efficient Operation: - Functions autonomously after setup, detecting market movements and executing optimal trades without requiring constant supervision.

### Comprehensive Support: - In addition to providing setfiles, it includes a detailed manual with video tutorials on VPS setup, MT4 setup, EA download, Bot setup, and operation. Discount codes and links are available upon request.





- Support through TeamViewer, AnyDesk, or remote desktop access is also offered for beginners and new users.

- **Blazing-Fast Execution:** Stay ahead with our ultra-low latency technology, executing trades in microseconds and capturing fleeting market opportunities.

- **Cutting-Edge Algorithms:** Utilize advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze real-time market data, identifying even the smallest price discrepancies with precision.



Backtest: default setting with Symbol: US30, Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread:1-5. Contact me via private message if you have issue backtesting it, I will teach you how to import tick data.







Tested to Pass:

Infinity Forex Funds 8figuretrader Algo Forex Funds Nova Funding Sure Leverage Genesis Forex Funds Lion Heart Next Step Funding Pro Trade Funded Quantec Trading Capital Social Trading Club Only Funds M Solutions Fast Forex Funding Waka Funding MDP Tradicave



