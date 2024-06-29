HFT Prop Firm Passer Bot High Frequency Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 June 2024
- Activations: 5
Revolutionize Your Trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot - (Only For Passing Prop Firm Not For Live Trading)
The Prop Passer Bot Is Currently Active On This Account
MT4 Login:
6700647
Investor
Password (read- Fs7b2X only):
Server:
FXCC1-Demo
Unleash the power of lightning-fast, high-frequency trading with the Prop Passer HFT Bot—your gateway to enhanced trading efficiency and precision. Designed exclusively for proprietary trading firms, this state-of-the-art automated trading system is your secret weapon for navigating the markets.
Why Choose Prop Passer HFT Bot?
###
Customized for HFT Challenges:
- Specifically designed to efficiently navigate prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and integrated stop-loss mechanisms.
### Compatibility and Usage:
- Offers the capability to pass an unlimited number of accounts across over 14 supported HFT prop firms with a single purchase. Contact us for the complete list of supported prop firms before buying.
### Extensive Setfiles:
- Provides over 100 setfiles tailored to various account sizes for supported prop firms and broker demo accounts.
### Advanced Money Management:
- Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustments and includes a built-in equity protector to cease trading once targets are met.
### Efficient Operation:
- Functions autonomously after setup, detecting market movements and executing optimal trades without requiring constant supervision.
### Comprehensive Support:
- In addition to providing setfiles, it includes a detailed manual with video tutorials on VPS setup, MT4 setup, EA download, Bot setup, and operation. Discount codes and links are available upon request.
- Support through TeamViewer, AnyDesk, or remote desktop access is also offered for beginners and new users.
- **Blazing-Fast Execution:** Stay ahead with our ultra-low latency technology, executing trades in microseconds and capturing fleeting market opportunities.
- **Cutting-Edge Algorithms:** Utilize advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze real-time market data, identifying even the smallest price discrepancies with precision.
Backtest: default setting with Symbol: US30, Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread:1-5. Contact me via private message if you have issue backtesting it, I will teach you how to import tick data.