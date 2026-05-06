Failed Engulfing Zone MT4

Failed Engulfing Zone MT5: The Ultimate SMC Breaker Block Tracker

Discounted Price $35 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Stop Trading the Fakeouts. Start Trading the Traps.

How many times have you entered a trade based on a "perfect" Bullish or Bearish Engulfing candle, only to watch the price instantly reverse and hit your Stop Loss? In the retail trading world, this is a failed signal. But in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) world, this is an engineered liquidity trap—and one of the most highly probable setups in the market.

The Failed Engulfing Zone is an advanced analytical tool designed to automatically detect and map these institutional traps, turning retail failures into high-precision entry zones.

The Core Logic: Why Does It Work?

When a massive Engulfing candle forms, retail traders rush in to buy or sell. If the market makers immediately reverse the price and break the opposite side of that engulfing candle, those retail traders are now trapped.

  • Bullish Engulfing Fails: Buyers are trapped. The failed demand zone instantly flips into a highly reactive Supply Zone (Breaker Block).

  • Bearish Engulfing Fails: Sellers are trapped. The failed supply zone instantly flips into a highly reactive Demand Zone (Breaker Block).

This indicator mathematically identifies this exact Change in State of Delivery (CISD) and automatically plots the exact price zones where institutional algorithms will likely return to mitigate their positions.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Precision Zone Mapping: Automatically draws Support (Demand) and Resistance (Supply) zones the exact moment an engulfing structure is invalidated.

  • Equilibrium Mid-Line: Displays the 50% middle line of the breaker block, a crucial level for precise sniper entries with minimal drawdown.

  • "Done Box" Mitigation System: Clean charts are profitable charts. Once a zone is fully mitigated or broken, the indicator automatically changes its color to a "Done" state (fully customizable or hideable).

  • Advanced Overlap Filter: Prevents messy, overlapping zones on your chart. It calculates internal touches to keep your workspace pristine.

  • Volatility & Size Filters: Fully customizable Minimum and Maximum Box Range (in Pips) for every timeframe from M1 to Monthly. Filter out the market noise and only trade the blocks that matter.

  • Ultra-Lightweight Engine: Built entirely on a Memory-Driven Array Struct rather than heavy visual object scanning. This MT5 version runs flawlessly fast without freezing your terminal, even when loading thousands of historical bars.

  • Smart Alert System: Never miss a retest. Receive instant alerts (Terminal, Push, etc.) exactly when the price touches your high-probability cluster zones. Features a customizable "Touch Candle Delay" to prevent alert spam.

How to Trade with This Indicator

  1. Identify: Let the indicator find the Failed Engulfing (Breaker Block) and plot the new Supply/Demand zone.

  2. Wait: Do not chase the price. Wait for the inevitable pullback (Retest) back into the newly plotted zone.

  3. Execute: Enter your trade when the price taps the zone or the 50% Mid-Line. Place your Stop Loss slightly above/below the zone box. Target the next opposing liquidity pool.

Indicator Parameters

  • Bars Count: Number of historical bars to calculate (Default: 2000).

  • Supply / Demand Colors: Fully customizable colors for your Resistance and Support breaker zones.

  • Show Middle Line: Toggle the 50% Equilibrium line on/off.

  • Engulfing Done Color: Set the color for mitigated zones (Set to 'None' to hide them entirely).

  • Alert Touch & Delay: Enable alerts upon zone touch, with a built-in candle delay to avoid continuous spamming.

  • Min/Max Box Range (Pips): Deep customization to restrict box sizes across all 9 timeframes independently.

Take advantage of institutional liquidity traps today. Upgrade your chart analysis with the Failed Engulfing Zone and trade alongside the Smart Money!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175078


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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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CandleTimer Countdown MT5
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Indicators
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