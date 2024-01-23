Trend On Close

TrendOnClose is a sophisticated indicator designed for Binary market investors, focusing on statistical analysis of trends and counter-trends within specific candle cycles.

Each cycle is defined by the candle CLOSE price, establishing the trend direction (UP/DOWN - BULL/BEAR) for subsequent statistical analysis until the start of the next cycle. The statistical analysis operates with two configurations:

⦁ Statistical Goal as SUBSEQUENT CANDLE: The algorithm focuses on the subsequent candle within the cycle.

⦁ Statistical Goal as INTERCYCLES: The algorithm considers all candles between each cycle.

Based on the selected Statistical Goal, each candle's trend is compared to the trend of the CYCLE candle, resulting in an increase in TREND-Percent (TD) and Trend-Occurrences (N-TD) for identical directions, or in COUNTER-TREND (CT and N-CT) for diverging trends. Additionally, the indicator provides a statistical sum for Daily, Weekly, or Monthly periods, revealing the number of candles following the "trend" or "counter-trend" of each CYCLE during these periods. At the end of each predefined period, statistics reset for the subsequent cycle.

Features

⦁ No-Repaint Statistical Info: Optimize the analysis of trends and counter-trends in specific cycles/times, evaluating the probability of repetitions (and divergences) based on the CANDLE SUBSEQUENT TO THE CYCLE or INTERCYCLES CANDLES.

⦁ Intuitive: Displays the count and percentage of trends/counter-trends in both text and graphic modes. Additionally, it shows CYCLE lines and TREND/COUNTER-TREND lines that can be fully configured and even suppressed.

⦁ Easily and quickly configure START/END TIME, CYCLES, GOAL, and PERIODS. The START/END times work in a smart mode, adapting to the selected TIMEFRAME in case of incompatibility (e.g., even hours in odd TIMEFRAMES like M3, M15, etc).

⦁ A PANEL for quick access to statistical information in text mode. The panel can be minimized or moved to any of the four quadrants of the main CHART, with many layout options.

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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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Keltner Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
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Keltner-Enhanced improves the accuracy and readability of Keltner Channels with many options for adjusting them and more five price calculations beyond the META default. The Keltner-E indicator is a banded indicator similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes. They consist of an upper envelope above a midline and a lower envelope below the midline.  The main occurrences to look out for when using Keltner Channels are breakouts above the Upper Envelope or below the Lower Envelope.
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5 (1)
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How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific candle every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time each day, such as 30 minutes after the market opens, or at 12 noon, and so on. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that time to the next day at the same time. It shows five lines based on that specific candle/hour: median, maximum, minimum, support and resistance.
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Jurik Advanced MA
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The Jurik Advanced MA (JurMA) is a non-repaint technical indicator developed over the original JMA concepted by Mark Jurik.  It is designed to reduce lag present in traditional moving averages, improve smoothness, and reduce noise. JurMA adapts to market volatility and can be fine-tuned by the user for sensitivity, making it useful for identifying trends and reversals in financial markets. This adaptability and efficiency make it popular among traders and analysts. In the wide context of othe
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
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HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
The Enhanced ADXW
David Ben Svaiter
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Designed by Welles Wilder for daily commodity charts, the ADXW is now used in various markets by technical traders to assess the strength of a trend or even a trend for short- or long-term trades. The ADXW uses a positive (DI+) and negative (DI-) directional indicator in addition to its trend line (ADX). According to Wilder, a trend has strength when the ADX signal is above 25; the trend is weak (or the price has no trend) when the ADX is below 20. The absence of a trend does not mean that th
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Indicators
On-Balance Volume (OBV) is a technical indicator that relates volume and price to identify price movements. The basic idea behind OBV is that changes in volume generally precede price changes. The indicator accumulates volumes for periods when the price closes higher and subtracts volumes for periods when the price closes lower. This results in a value used to identify the direction of the asset's trend. The interpretation of the OBV is simple: a rising OBV suggests that buyers are willing to
ParbMA The Most Intuitive Parabolic SAR
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
In the realm of technical analysis, ParbMA emerges as a highly intuitive tool for examining the Parabolic SAR trend . This innovative approach leverages a customizable line, distinguished by its versatility in color, shape, and width options. Such flexibility enhances visual analysis and significantly aids in strategizing and decision-making. The ParbMA (Parabolic Moving Average) is a custom technical indicator that combines the concepts of J. Welles Wilder's Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) a
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Compared to simple or exponential moving averages, slow adaptive trend lines might offer a more nuanced view of the trend by adjusting their sensitivity based on market conditions. However, their slow nature might also mean they are late in signaling reversals when market conditions change rapidly - and that is the difference between them and our SlowAMA . SlowAMA was designed to be a better long-term trend indicator than EMA and other Moving Averages. It uses our JurMA calculations, reducing
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Window Version
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
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Indicators
How many times have you looked for a PIVOT that works on a specific timeframe every day? Many traders like to estimate the direction of the day's trend based on a specific time interval every day, such as from 2 hours before the NYSE opens to 1 hour after, or from the NYSE opens to 30 minutes after. This indicator allows you to specify a certain time interval (hour and minute) and plots a pivot from that interval to the next day in the same time interval. It shows five lines based on this: me
VIDYA Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements. It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases.  Features: - Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader
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