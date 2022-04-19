Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci

4.9

Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci retraction and projection - MT5

Auto Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement and projection based on the number of bars you select in the indicator setting.

You can customize nine different levels of retraction and three levels of projection.

It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart.

All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.

This indicator is the same one we use in our EA.

Also check out our other products.

Reviews 13
Its ShaSha
34
Its ShaSha 2025.12.02 02:56 
 

excellent

TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.06.03 20:16 
 

Works as described, thanks!!

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:29 
 

Отличный

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
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Cybertrade
Emanuel Andriato
Experts
Cybertrade Agile and Flexible - MT5 (Your strategy in any market) https://emanuelandriato.github.io/cybertrade/ Flexible EA regarding parameterization, where the trader can configure his own setup, risk management and trading plan. Our EA is an advanced, high quality solution, always developed with attention focused on performance and flexibility of use and also always attentive to the need of traders to work in different ways. With the diversity of indicators and parameters available, it is p
Cybertrade ATR Trend Zone
Emanuel Andriato
5 (10)
Indicators
Cybertrade ATR Trend Zone - MT5 The indicator shows, by calculating the ATR (Average True Range), the zone of probable price resistance. Indicated to be used as a probable exit point of an operation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations. This indicator is the same one we use in our EA. Also check out our other products.
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Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Indicators
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
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Lifegoodqwe
212
Lifegoodqwe 2026.04.06 09:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Its ShaSha
34
Its ShaSha 2025.12.02 02:56 
 

excellent

cham
924
cham 2025.10.29 18:24 
 

нормуль

TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2025.06.03 20:16 
 

Works as described, thanks!!

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:29 
 

Отличный

turuko
44
turuko 2024.10.14 12:00 
 

Thank you.

Vogelio
84
Vogelio 2024.10.02 16:36 
 

I thank the developer, it is a simple indicator, easy to customize and effective when making entry strategies, taking into account the retracements. Thanks!!

Peter McNeish
32
Peter McNeish 2024.09.15 10:48 
 

Simply an excellent indicator. Very easy to use with no adjustment required. I would love to use this in an EA.

65638263
737
65638263 2024.04.30 00:16 
 

exelente, muchas gracias y bendiciones muy util

koslesz
24
koslesz 2023.01.29 11:46 
 

Thanks for the app. It is very helpful and makes it easier to make a decision.

[Deleted] 2022.06.30 01:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andre Fonseca Loureiro
1008
Andre Fonseca Loureiro 2022.06.27 01:50 
 

Fantástico, poderia virar um artigo.

Gavin Arvin Gonsalves
216
Gavin Arvin Gonsalves 2022.06.13 14:27 
 

super one!!! would like if you can add more 9 levels of fib retracement....

Emanuel Andriato
25329
Reply from developer Emanuel Andriato 2022.06.15 12:57
I can work on that change. I'll schedule to work on it. I'll deliver this adjustment soon. Thanks for the sugestion.
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