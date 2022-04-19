Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci retraction and projection - MT5

Auto Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement and projection based on the number of bars you select in the indicator setting.

You can customize nine different levels of retraction and three levels of projection.

It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart.

All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.

This indicator is the same one we use in our EA.

Also check out our other products.