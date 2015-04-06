Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4

The special price of $299 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100. 

The final price for Unlimited Pip Gainer EA will be $3000

Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

NEXT PRICE : $399


Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!


Ready to start profiting in dollars completely automatically?

Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimited Pip Gainer EA  can analyze market conditions and execute trades faster and with greater accuracy than humans.


Benefits of Profitable Unlimited Pip Gainer EA 

Profitable forex robots can help traders maximize their profits and reduce risk by executing trades based on predetermined rules.

Whether you want this Unlimited Pip Gainer EA  or not is up to you. 

  • Currency Pairs: NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD
  • Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO, Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium
  • Leverage: Any Leverage
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Settings: Default
  • Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $100/$1000


Ruls and Optimization

Trading Strategies 

Automated Trading use a VPS

Do not run any other indicators or robots at the same time on the account that Unlimited Pip Gainer is running. Make sure Auto trade option on your MetaTrader 4 is on


  

Automate your trading to free up time with low-risk forex robots. Every position has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values which were optimized for a prolonged backtesting period. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time per symbol, plus any potential recovery trades.

Unlimited Pip Gainer  must be online 24 hours, in order to keep your MetaTrader 4 online always it is better to use a VPS for online hosting

Additional Features:

  • Details: Unlimited Pip Gainer EA is Fully Automated Robot That Trades High Probability Institutional With Pinpoint Accuracy While 100% Focused on Low Drawdown and Incredible Risk Management.“Gives You Small Risk and Huge Reward Ratio Per a Trade.
  • Capital: Zero Extra Expenses Required just fund your trading account with minimum $100… Works On ANY Computer
  • Pairs Recommended: NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD
  • Account: Any (Low Spred on AUDCAD,AUDNZD,)
  • Max spread: the maximum spread at which the adviser is allowed to open and close position
  • Trades: NOW LET’S LOOK OUR TRADES Please observe when it loses how much money it loses and when it wins, how much money it wins. Money in account: $100, Lot 0.2 and default settings.

See the Results of the Expert Advisors Robots Backtest!


How to properly test the Unlimited Pip Gainer EA in the MetaTrader 4 tester?

  • Backtest Pair Select EURAUD/AUDCAD/EURNZD Symbols
  • TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M5 or M15... but can be used on M5 / M10..  
  • Please select a Initial deposit of 100 / $1000, a  custom date from 2000 to 2025 select Every tick,  and choose a Spread 5 or Current,  then, click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. 

For short term Backtest  from 2022 to 2025 Check out the AUDCAD market.

Remember all invest,including Forex,involve some degree of risk,  The price of this strategy will be greatly increased in the future.  

ACCOUNT BALANCE : $100 

ACCOUNT BALANCE : $500 


ACCOUNT BALANCE : $1000 
 

HIGH RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $100, Max Risk in percentage 10%  Autolot 0.05 and default settings.

MEDIUM RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $100,Max Risk in percentage 3% Autolot 0.02 and default settings.

LOW RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $100,Max Risk in percentage 1% Autolot 0.02 and default settings.

HIGH RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $500, Max Risk in percentage 10% Autolot 0.10 and default settings.

MEDIUM RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $500,Max Risk in percentage 5% Autolot 0.06 and default settings.

LOW RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $500, Max Risk in percentage 2% Autolot 0.02 and default settings.

  

HIGH RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $1000, Max Risk in percentage 10%  Autolot 0.20 and default settings.

MEDIUM RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $1000, Max Risk in percentage 5% Autolot 0.10 and default settings.

LOW RISK

  • how much money it wins. Money in account: $1000, Max Risk in percentage 2% Autolot 0.04 and default settings.



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Experts
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4.67 (15)
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Fan Yang
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Olivier Nomblot
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
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Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
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Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Trust EA MT4
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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