The king tut mt4

KING TUT v1.0

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Overview

KING TUT v1.0 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective, high-quality trade entries rather than frequent market activity. Positions are opened only when predefined conditions for trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure are simultaneously satisfied. Periods without trades are normal and reflect the strategy design.

Trading Logic

• EMA trend confirmation

• Momentum validation

• ATR volatility filtering

• Swing structure analysis

• Dynamic stop-loss placement

• ATR-based trailing stop

• Risk percentage money management

Risk Management

• Automatic position sizing

• Dynamic stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Trading session filter

The strategy does not use Grid Trading, Martingale, Averaging Down, Recovery Systems, or Lot Multiplication.

Trading Features

• EMA trend engine

• ATR volatility filter

• Swing-based stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Trend confirmation

• Selective trade execution


Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000+

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

VPS Recommended

Trading Philosophy

The EA waits until all predefined market conditions are confirmed before opening a position. Long periods without trades are part of the strategy design.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data. Results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 4 version available separately.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.


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Market Reversal Alerts EA
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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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