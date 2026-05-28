Pure Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 4.20
- Updated: 28 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
The Pure Grid EA is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that executes a pure grid strategy. It is engineered to open grid orders in a single direction with increasing lot sizes, avoiding complex hedging or position fragmentation. The system focuses on directional price movement to build and manage a series of trades designed to capture profit through structured market cycles.
Functional Mechanics
The system operates by monitoring price distance from a starting point and managing a series of levels.
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Initialization: Upon start, the EA enters an idle state until the price moves by a predefined number of points, at which point it locks the trading direction.
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Grid Construction: As the price moves against the initial position, the EA adds new levels. These levels feature increasing lot sizes based on a customizable multiplier to manage the average entry price.
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Profit Realization: The system utilizes a "reverse pair" closure mechanism. It identifies when the combined profit of the newest (most profitable) and oldest (least profitable) orders reaches a specific dollar threshold and closes them simultaneously to bank profit and reduce exposure.
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Safety Protocols: The EA continuously monitors account equity and margin levels. It includes a definitive "Max Loss Amount" hard stop that closes all positions if a total floating loss limit is reached to prevent account depletion.
Value Proposition
This system is designed for disciplined traders who prioritize risk management and technical transparency:
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Advanced Risk Control: The EA includes multi-layer protection settings, including minimum margin level requirements, maximum equity risk percentages, and spread filtering to ensure trades only occur under favorable conditions.
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Dynamic Spacing and Sizing: Users can implement equal spacing or use a multiplier to expand the grid during high volatility, coupled with a lot multiplier to maintain mathematical advantages.
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Netting-Safe Architecture: The code is built to be compliant with modern brokerage requirements, respecting symbol volume limits and utilizing reliable margin calculations.
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Real-Time Monitoring: An integrated visual dashboard provides immediate feedback on grid status, current direction, banked profits, and a history of recent closures.
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Non-Hedging Efficiency: By focusing on a single direction, the system avoids the complexity and potential margin traps of bidirectional hedging strategies.