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The Pure Grid EA is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that executes a pure grid strategy. It is engineered to open grid orders in a single direction with increasing lot sizes, avoiding complex hedging or position fragmentation. The system focuses on directional price movement to build and manage a series of trades designed to capture profit through structured market cycles.

Functional Mechanics

The system operates by monitoring price distance from a starting point and managing a series of levels.

Initialization: Upon start, the EA enters an idle state until the price moves by a predefined number of points, at which point it locks the trading direction.

Grid Construction: As the price moves against the initial position, the EA adds new levels. These levels feature increasing lot sizes based on a customizable multiplier to manage the average entry price.

Profit Realization: The system utilizes a "reverse pair" closure mechanism. It identifies when the combined profit of the newest (most profitable) and oldest (least profitable) orders reaches a specific dollar threshold and closes them simultaneously to bank profit and reduce exposure.

Safety Protocols: The EA continuously monitors account equity and margin levels. It includes a definitive "Max Loss Amount" hard stop that closes all positions if a total floating loss limit is reached to prevent account depletion.

Value Proposition

This system is designed for disciplined traders who prioritize risk management and technical transparency: