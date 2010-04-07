Trend Slayer Indicator
- Indicators
- Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 Trend Indicator Pro 📈
🔹 Use any currency and any time period you want
🔹 For greater profitability use a risk return of at least 1:3 or 1:4
🔹 Entry Signal: Appears after the moving average crossover closes ⬆️⬇️
🔹 Histogram Flip: Signals important trend changes ⚡️
🔹 Easy to use: Perfect for those who want fast, confident decisions! 💥
🔹 Boost your accuracy: Find the best market entry moments with more confidence! 🎯
Get straight to the point and seize the best trend opportunities! 📊